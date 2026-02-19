Nigeria: Zamfara Governor Alleges Political Bias in Govt's Palliative Distribution

The governor said Zamfara had not received any federal intervention funds beyond statutory allocations since he assumed office in 2023.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has alleged that the federal government excluded his state from a N500 billion palliative programme because he belongs to an opposition party.

Mr Lawal, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the claim in a video that has circulated widely online and in an interview reported by multiple media outlets.

The governor said Zamfara had not received any federal intervention funds beyond statutory allocations since he assumed office in 2023.

"I know of states that have received from the over N500 billion from the federal government as palliative, but I have never received anything. I think the reason I don't get it is because I'm not in the APC," he said.

He alleged that states controlled by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had received significant financial support meant to cushion the impact of the fuel subsidy removal and rising cost of living.

State 'left to struggle'

Mr Lawal said his administration had relied on state resources to support residents through food distribution and other welfare measures despite what he described as serious economic and security challenges.

"Our administration in Zamfara State has had to rely solely on state resources to support residents through food distribution and other welfare programmes," he said.

He added that the federal palliatives were intended to be shared equitably among all states regardless of political affiliation.

Context

The federal government rolled out several support measures -- including cash transfers, food distribution and other relief packages -- following the removal of petrol subsidy in 2023, a policy that triggered sharp increases in living costs nationwide.

Mr Lawal's allegation comes amid broader concerns from some opposition figures about perceived political bias in federal resource allocation.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately verify the governor's claims. Federal authorities have also not publicly responded to the allegation as of press time.

Related development

Meanwhile, Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu and APC governors for approving N8 billion support for victims of the recent fire outbreak at Singer Market in Kano.

According to the Kano governor's spokesperson, the federal government approved N5 billion, while APC governors contributed N3 billion to assist affected traders.

Mr Yusuf described the intervention as timely and said it would help cushion the losses suffered by victims of the fire, which reportedly destroyed goods worth billions of naira and left about 1,000 traders affected.