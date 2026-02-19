Nigeria: Explosion Kills Over 30 Miners in Plateau, Ministry Orders Mine Shut

"Others who sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment in nearby hospitals," the Plateau government said.

An explosion has killed over 30 people at a mining site in Kampani Zurak, Wase Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau.

Although the Plateau State Government puts the casualty at 33, the council chairperson said 37 people died in the explosion.

The minister of solid minerals later ordered that the affected mine be shut down.

Joyce Ramnap, the Plateau State commissioner for Information and Communication, in a statement on Wednesday, commiserated with the families of the victims. She said that the injured were currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

"The Plateau Government received with deep shock and profound sadness reports of a tragic explosion at a mining site in Kampani Zurak, reportedly owned by Solid Unit Nig. Ltd.

"Preliminary information has it that 33 persons were said to have been inside the mining tunnel at the time of the explosion.

"Others who sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment in nearby hospitals.

"Government is deeply concerned about the development and is working closely with relevant security agencies, emergency responders and health authorities to ensure that the situation is brought under control," she said

The commissioner, however, called on the community's residents to remain calm and law-abiding.

In response, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, ordered the affected mine shut down.

The minister announced the directive in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wase LGA Chairman, Hamisu Anani, confirmed that at least 37 miners died and 25 were hospitalised in the early hours of Tuesday.

The victims were exposed to gaseous emissions while allegedly mining at an underground mining site in Zurak.

The minister said the closure of areas covered by Mining Licence 11810 operated by Solid Unit Nigeria Limited, owned by Abdullahi Dan-China in Zuraq, was necessary to contain the situation and conduct investigations.

He said he had dispatched a team of officials and investigators, led by the ministry's Permanent Secretary, Yusuf Yabo, to probe the remote and immediate causes of the incident and recommend sanctions.

According to him, the team also includes experts in mining, environmental compliance and artisanal cooperatives.

He assured that he was coordinating the team and the support services to ensure effective management of the situation.

"The actions were taken as preliminary reports indicated that the company ceded the pit where the incident took place to the community to mine following agitations by villagers for empowerment.

"It was gathered that the area was an abandoned lead site with the stored mineral prone to emissions of sulphuric oxide.

"Unaware of the poisonous nature of the emissions, the villagers reportedly engaged in extraction while inhaling the gaseous substance.

"ML 11810 lies between longitudes 10.34.45, and 10.35.50 and latitudes 9.13.45, 9.14.40," he said.

Mr Alake said more updates would be provided as the investigations progress.

He condoled with Plateau governor, Caleb Mutfwang, over the loss, describing it as an unfortunate incident of innocent citizens who died trying to earn a living.