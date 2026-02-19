Nigeria: Electoral Law Signed, Transparency Questions Linger

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday signed the amended Electoral Bill 2026 amidst controversy, protest and rejection from civil society organisations, prominent Nigerians and opposition parties over real-time electronic transmission of results.

Both chambers of the National Assembly had on Tuesday passed the harmonised version of the bill after heated sessions.

Opposition lawmakers had insisted on passage of mandatory real-time electronic transmission of results from polling units to IRev portal.

Tinubu assented to the bill at the Presidential Villa in the presence of the president of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; the speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen and other government officials.

The signing of the Electoral Bill elicited mixed reactions from CSOs, former officials INEC and other stakeholders yesterday.

After signing the bill, the president charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all those saddled with implementation to guard against glitches.

He commended the National Assembly and its leadership for managing the process, saying "What is crucial is the fact that you managed the process to the extent that there will be no confusion, no disenfranchisement of Nigerians, and we are all going to see democracy flourish."

The president urged Nigerians to have confidence in the system, saying, "It is time that we will have confidence in our system. No matter how good a system is, it's managed by the people, promoted by the people, and result is finalised by the people. In fact, for final results, you are not going to be talking to the computer. You are going to be talking to human beings, who announce the results."

In a veiled reaction to the controversy on real-time transmission, Tinubu said Nigerians should question the country's broadband capability.

"How technical are we today? How technically will we be tomorrow? To answer the call of either real time or no, and as long as you appear personally as a manual voter in any polling booth, ballot paper is given to you, manually, you decide in a corner and fingerprint, thumbprint, the person of your choice. You cast your vote without hindrance and any interference, ballots are subsequently sorted and counted manually.

"It's just the arithmetic accuracy that is entered into form EC8A. it's still manually essentially, the transmission of that manual result is what we're looking at, and we need to avoid glitches. We will continue to nurture this democracy for the fulfillment of our dream for prosperity and stability of our country," he said.

Ex-INEC officials flag risks

A former Director of Legal and Public Affairs at INEC, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, raised concerns over key provisions in the new Electoral Act, warning that they may weaken transparency and further erode public confidence in Nigeria's electoral process.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, Osaze-Uzzi said the debate around manual and electronic processes was being misunderstood.

"The grey area means a lot of things are not clear," he said. "Yes, we do have a hybrid. But we have gone way, way, way beyond the manual register several cycles ago," he said.

"The BVAS reads not just the card but also the biometrics of the voter. Those are not manual processes; those are electronic processes," he said.

He said the real issue was not technology, but transparency in the transmission and collation of results.

"Transmission of results has been a bottleneck. It has been one of the lacuna that provides opportunity for interference," he said.

According to him, although results are displayed physically at polling units, discrepancies often occur before they reach collation centres.

"Between the polling unit and the collation, often times, there have been little things happening. At each level of collation, you see changes. You see manipulation," he said.

Osaze-Uzzi dismissed concerns about network coverage as outdated.

"That conversation has been done, dusted and dealt with," he said, noting that previous engagements with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) showed over 93 per cent network coverage, with provisions for blind spots.

On funding, Osaze-Uzzi said the amendment reduced the timeline for releasing INEC funds from one year to six months before elections.

"You need money to plan. Unless you have those funds in your account, you cannot place orders or complete procurement processes."

Earlier, a former INEC's Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mike Igini urged Tinubu to withhold the assent to Electoral Act, saying it is "a recipe for chaos."

Speaking in an interview on Arise Television, he said: "It is indeed my humble recommendation to Mr President that you are a man of history. You were a senior man to very many of us in the struggle at the time when the journey of Nigeria and the prospect of democracy was less certain.

"And also remember that, at a time when the PDP was in office and when we were in office, and they were saying that there was going to be a federal might, some of us stood out to say no."

Interest of elite has been protected - Prof Ojo

Prof. Gbade Ojo, a political scientist at the University of Ilorin, in an interview with Daily Trust, said: "With the swiftness of the passage of the electoral bill, one begins to interrogate the motive. The legislature appears to have turned into a team of the executive, ensuring that the interest of Mr. President is protected in the 2027 general election."

According to him, the balance of power between the executive and the legislature makes it difficult for opposing voices to significantly alter the course of such critical legislation.

"Your voice is not strong enough to stop the National Assembly or to stop Mr. President. So we are waiting for what will happen eventually. The sense one gets is that the interest of the government elite has been protected, not necessarily that of the electorate", he stated.

Drawing international comparisons, he added that even advanced democracies grapple with technological vulnerabilities.

"If in the United States there were allegations of interference and controversies linked to internet glitches, then we must accept that no system is foolproof.

"Websites can be hacked. There is nothing people cannot attempt. So let us believe the electoral body will do the right thing at the right time", he said.

But an associate professor, Lanre Sikiru Nurudeen, a political scientist at Al-Hikmah University, defended the legislative process that produced the amended law, insisting that due constitutional procedures were followed.

PDP, NNPP fault assent

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) described the signing of the Electoral Bill as an existential threat to democracy.

Its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, in a statement, said:

"The hurried grant of a presidential assent to the contentious bill as passed by both chambers of the National Assembly, despite the widespread opposition by Nigerians, is a confirmation of the fact that this was a well-choreographed drama by the APC.

"The party's fear of the inevitable defeat from a free and fair election is palpable and they are unable to conceal it again.

"This is indeed a sad day for democracy. The Nigerian people have been dealt a bad card, which existentially threatens democracy."

The spokesperson of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ladipo Johnson, alleged that the swift passage and assent to the Electoral Bill reflected a coordinated agenda between the Presidency and the National Assembly.

"Well, I am not surprised that the bill passed as it did and that the president signed it into law immediately. Because if you look at the history, you would know that the National Assembly we have, the Senate, the House of Reps, are largely a rubber-stamped National Assembly. They probably do virtually everything that the presidency wants."

Johnson further alleged that the decision was politically motivated, particularly regarding the controversy over electronic transmission of election results.

On concerns that possible gaps in the new law may emerge after scrutiny by civil society organisations and the media, Johnson suggested that such considerations were not a priority for those behind the legislation.

"They don't care about that," he said.

"There was a bill presented to the National Assembly and all the processes were concluded. We had the first reading, second reading, committee stage, report stage and third reading in both chambers", he noted.

He explained that where there were divergences between the Senate and the House of Representatives, a joint committee was constituted to harmonise differences before the final version was adopted.

"After harmonisation, the new position was taken back to both chambers and passed. So procedurally, everything was done in line with legislative tradition.

"We are less than a year to the next election, and the electoral body has already fixed a date. We cannot continue to delay the legal framework guiding that process.

"For me, there is no problem with the president signing the bill into law. If he delays, it creates uncertainty. The legislature has taken a position, and it is rare for lawmakers to have consensus on every issue. Some will support it, others will oppose it. That is democracy", he said.

On the issue of electronic transmission, Nurudeen supported what he described as a blended approach, combining technology with manual safeguards.

"Internet penetration in Nigeria is not one hundred percent," he said. "We cannot insist that every single result must be uploaded instantly before collation can proceed.

"There is no foolproof system anywhere in the world. Hacking and interference are possibilities. That is why we must have the best of both worlds", he noted.

Another political analyst, Jide Ojo, said the president's assent to the Electoral Bill could pose serious legal, financial and operational challenges ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking to Daily Trust, he said the haste with which the bill was signed into law raised questions about due diligence and adequate consultation.

"Constitutionally, the president has 30 days within which to seek legal opinions on every piece of legislation before he signs. And we do know that this bill was merely passed yesterday (Tuesday) by the two chambers.

"Traditionally, there should have been a clean copy, which would reflect the two positions of the Senate and House of Reps taken to the president. But assuming that was done between yesterday afternoon and then this morning, the president should have sought the legal opinion of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice on the bill," he said.

According to him, the implication of any oversight is far-reaching, as any errors in the law would now require a fresh amendment.

The Labour Party caucus in the House of Representatives in a statement issued by its leader, Afam Ogene, said the speedy signing of the Electoral Bill by the president could affect electoral integrity.

"As an opposition bloc, we certainly have our job cut out: the mobilisation of fellow Nigerians to reject, at the polls, those who specialise in asking them to do only as they say, instead of living by their own creed," the statement read in part.

Akpabio: We have met yearnings of Nigerians

Addressing State House correspondents after the signing of the Electoral Bill, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said: "We did a very thorough job, very painstaking. We took cognizance of the peculiarities of the country and we're very patriotic in our submissions...At the end, Nigerians will benefit a lot from future elections. Every vote will now count."

On reconciling the concerns Nigerians raised before, Akpabio said what Nigerians wanted was the results been transmitted electronically. "We have included that in the amendment just signed into law.

"But we also took cognizance of areas where there may be no network or communication capacity. We said that since the polling unit result comes in from Form EC8A, signed by the presiding officer, party agents, and independent security agents, with copies given to all, then we can use that as the primary source of collation at that unit.

"Then, of course, we transmit it--even if there's no network at that time, once we step out toward the ward or local government center, it will drop into the IReV, and people will still be able to view it.

"The implication is that if what is eventually collated at the next centre differs from what's in the IReV, Nigerians will be able to compare and see if the result was tampered with. That has always been the problem in our country: once an election result leaves a polling unit, it gets tampered with or mutilated. That has been eliminated today.

"So we are satisfied that we have met Nigerians' aspirations. The issue of real-time transmission also comes in: once you transmit, even if there's no network then, once you reach where there is network, it will drop. So eventually, everything will still be shown.

"We are happy and satisfied that we have interpreted the intentions and yearnings of the majority of Nigerians--not those who are politically motivated.

On his part, the speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, said there is wisdom in reducing the number of days' notice normally given.

"This will inadvertently allow holding the presidential and National Assembly elections in January 2027, technically avoiding elections during Ramadan 2027.

"I think this is another ingenious piece introduced by the National Assembly to avoid voter apathy in the next general election", said.

Citizens express disappointment

A cross section of Nigerians has expressed disappointment over the removal of 'real-time' electronic transmission of election results from the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2026.

Aisha Abubakar, a civil servant and resident of Kano State said, "As a Nigerian, I feel disappointed that the government ignored the demand for real-time transmission of results.

"Many of us hoped this reform would reduce manipulation and restore confidence in elections. By signing the bill in haste, the president has left us wondering if transparency is truly a priority. It feels like our voices were not heard.

"The signing is both good and bad. Good because at least we now have a law guiding the 2027 elections, but bad because the controversial clause on manual transmission remains.

"In Kano, people are already skeptical about election fairness. If results are not transmitted instantly, suspicions of rigging will grow. The government should have taken more time to build consensus."

Also, Fatima Sani, a university student, said, "As a young voter, I see this as a setback. Technology should be embraced, not sidelined. Real-time transmission is the future, and refusing it makes us feel like leaders are afraid of accountability.

"The speed of signing the bill shows politics was placed above the people's trust. For youths like me, it reduces enthusiasm to participate in 2027."

However, Comrade Umar Ibrahim Umar, a human rights and anti-corruption activist, expressed hope that the bill passed by the National Assembly "is the same one that was assented to."

"This is because, as we have seen with the recent controversial tax laws in Nigeria, there is a possibility that such could repeat itself.

"It is now up to INEC, law enforcement agencies, and the judiciary to enforce and apply the provisions of the new Electoral Act to ensure that the electoral process aligns with democratic values, particularly those provisions that regulate campaign spending, vote buying, election rigging and the unlawful collection of voters' cards by politicians. Good governance will not be achieved unless we provide credible, free and fair elections."

Benue residents react

Speaking with our correspondent, Uche Nnorom criticised the move, describing it as a setback for Nigeria's democracy as he argued that despite wild agitation against manual transmission of results, the bill was hurriedly signed into law.

Nnorom said in a globalised world where even smaller countries have adopted electronic transmission of results, retaining manual transmission raises concerns.

However, Tertsea Benga commended the president's action, describing it as a demonstration of commitment to deepening democracy.

Benga noted that the law makes provision for manual transmission of results in cases of network failure, which he described as a practical safeguard.

"There is basically nothing wrong with the bill," he said, adding that the amendment is a welcome development.

N'Assembly has murdered democracy in Nigeria - David-West

A civil rights activists and pro-democracy crusader, Comrade Bekinwariye David West, faulted the National Assembly for expunging 'real-time' electronically transmission of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the amended electoral act.

David-West, while speaking with Daily Trust in Yenagoa on Wednesday, shortly after President Tinubu, signed the bill, said the national assembly has murdered democracy in Nigeria through their actions, while legalising election rigging.

He said:"I think for me, the National Assembly, they have succeeded in murdering democracy in Nigeria, or electioneering process. Invariably, the whole money spent for this amendment in my humble opinion is a waste. The lawmakers have succeeded in opening the window through which elections can be rigged.

"On the day of election, what politicians will be looking for is the presiding officer and the original result sheet, once they get hold of the original result sheet, they will just write result, and that is it".

Also reacting, Comrade Bayo Ogunleye, a stalwart of the National Conscience Party (NCP) expressed dismay over the passage of the bill, saying, "I was shocked when I read the online news that the bill has already been passed and signed by Mr. President.

"The bill will not be what the Nigerian masses will benefit from. There's room now for games to be played, because by tomorrow, if they say, there's no network in that particular area, how do you justify that," he said.

Additional reports from: Sani Ibrahim Paki (Kano), Hope Abah (Makurdi), Bassey Willie (Yenagoa) & Dotun Omisakin (Lagos)