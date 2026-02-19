Nigeria: Govt Declares Emergency Over Tomato, Sugarcane Pests

The Federal Government has declared a national agricultural emergency following outbreak of two destructive pests threatening tomato and sugarcane production across the country.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, announced the intervention at the Federal Crop Production Technology Transfer Station in Dan Hassan, Kano State.

The declaration followed advocacy efforts by Himma Radio, a Kano-based agricultural community radio station.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Abdullahi said the pests -- Tuta absoluta, which is ravaging tomato farms, and the African sugarcane borer attacking sugarcane plantations -- pose serious threats to food security and farmers' livelihoods.

He explained that the emergency response would focus on sensitising farmers and extension workers, distributing approved pest-control inputs, and deploying integrated pest management strategies.

"The scale of the infestations requires an urgent and coordinated response," the minister said, adding that Kano was selected as the launch site due to its strategic role in irrigated agriculture and tomato production.

He noted that tomato and sugarcane are critical to income generation, employment and industrial development, but productivity has been undermined by repeated infestations.

The minister commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting the initiative under the Renewed Hope Agenda and disclosed that two improved tomato varieties -- HORTITOM4 and HORTITOM5 -- were released last year to enhance resilience.

He also announced the upgrade of the pest control division into a full-fledged Federal Department of Plant Health and Pest Control Services.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Danjuma Mahoud, lauded the intervention and pledged Kano State's collaboration with the Federal Government.

Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Marcus Ogunbiyi, described the programme as science-driven and partnership-based, aimed at repositioning agriculture as a cornerstone of national development.

National President of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Muhammad Magaji, said the intervention was commendable as it directly targets farmers affected by the infestations.