Nigeria: FCT Councils Election - Police Restrict Movement in Abuja

The police said that only those on essential and election duties were exempted from the movement restriction order.

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has announced a restriction of movement from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the 21 February Area Councils' elections in the territory.This is contained in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja by the command's Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh.

Ms Adeh said that only those on essential and election duties were exempted from the movement restriction order.

She also said that the command had deployed personnel across the FCT to ensure hitch-free exercise in the territory.

According to her, the massive deployment has enjoyed a rich exchange of operations and human resources from sister security agencies.

"Agencies involved in the deployment include the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Air Force, Nigeria Navy, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), among others."

She quoted the FCT Commissioner of Police (CP), Miller Dantawaye, as urging the deployed officers to maintain the highest level of professionalism.

Mr Dantawaye enjoined the officers to ensure adequate security coverage at all polling units and collation centres to guarantee a free, fair and peaceful electoral process.

He also advised officers to remain vigilant, impartial, and courteous in the discharge of their duties, while respecting the rights of all citizens.

The CP further enjoined residents to fully cooperate with security personnel and to comply with security operations guidelines during the elections.

He urged residents to remain law-abiding and come out en masse to exercise their civic responsibility peacefully without fear, as adequate security measures had been put in place.

"The public is also encouraged to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious persons or activities to the Police through its emergency lines on 08032003913, 08061581938," he said.