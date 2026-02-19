Nigeria: Zamfara Govt Seeks Collaboration to Address Out-of-School Children Crisis

press release

As of 2025, Zamfara State had approximately 455,947 out-of-school children, according to Zamfara SUBEB and UNICEF data

The Zamfara State Government has appealed for collaborative actions from stakeholders to address the lingering out-of-school children crisis in the state.

The Secretary to the Zamfara State Government (SSG), Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, made the appeal on Wednesday during a meeting with a joint delegation from the National Home-grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), World Food Programme (WFP), and International Food Policy Research Institute (CGIAR).

The team comprised Ms Aisha Ololade (NHGSFP) representing Dr Aderemi Adebowale, Darline Raphael (WFP Nigeria Deputy Head of Programme) and Dr Oliver Kiptoo Kirui (CGIAR Country Programme Leader) among other officials.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Addressing the gathering, the SSG reiterated that education remains one of the key agendas of Governor Dauda Lawal's administration, adding that the state government has been deliberate in addressing the out-of-school children crisis.

He further stressed that since the declaration of the state of emergency on the sector by the administration, about 600 schools across the state have been renovated and well-equipped with teaching and learning materials.

"Zamfara State Government is committed to not only increasing pupils' enrollment in schools but also ensuring their retention and completion," he stated.

"It has been a big challenge to retain pupils in schools without feeding, and that's the area we need more partnerships and collaborations.

"However, we're keen to ensure that every child is not left out of the school system. And by the grace of God, from the measures being put in place, you will soon see a massive reduction in the number of out-of-school children in the state," the SSG added.

As of 2025, Zamfara State had approximately 455,947 out-of-school children, according to Zamfara SUBEB and UNICEF data, indicating a 48.4% reduction from 883,953 in 2022, as reported by UBEC. This improvement is largely attributed to the conscious efforts by Governor Lawal's administration in revamping education in the state.

In July 2025, Governor Lawal launched a school feeding programme in collaboration with the International Centre for Economic Development and FINPACT Development Foundation, targeting about 4,300 pupils in the pilot schools across the state.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The programme aims to increase school enrollment, retain pupils, and eventually reduce the number of children on the streets.

In her remarks, WFP Country Deputy Head of Programme, Darline Raphael, praised Governor Lawal for prioritising education, particularly girl-child education.

She expressed confidence that the state's commitment and political will would soon make Zamfara a model for school feeding programme in Nigeria.