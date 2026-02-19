Nigeria: Lawmaker Dismisses Genocide Allegations Against Ebonyi Gov

The lawmaker said the allegations by one Joy Idam, an Ebonyi State indigene, against the governor misrepresent security measures taken by his administration to address a longstanding communal dispute and urged the petitioner to retract her claims.

The member representing Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chinedu Ogah, has rejected claims that Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru is responsible for the alleged "genocide" in the Amasiri community of the state, calling the allegations baseless and dangerous.

The allegations were made by human rights activist Joy Idam, who has publicly accused Governor Nwifuru of serious violations against residents of Amasiri in the context of an ongoing land dispute with a neighbouring community.

Ms Idam has petitioned the International Criminal Court (ICC) and other international bodies, alleging that actions by the governor and state authorities amount to crimes against humanity, including genocidal conduct against a section of the community.

In statements circulated online, she said the sustained military-style response, prolonged curfews, school closures and security operations in Amasiri have inflicted widespread suffering on innocent civilians and discriminated against residents based on their community identity.

Ms Idam also claimed that repeated interventions by security forces have resulted in civilian deaths and human rights abuses that, in her view, meet the threshold of genocide under the Rome Statute.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, Mr Ogah strongly denied the allegations, saying they are detached from the realities in Ebonyi and harmful to peace efforts. He urged Ms Idam to apologise to the people of the state.

"Mrs Joy Idam should apologise to Ebonyi people because what she said is false and unfounded," Mr Ogah said, describing the claims as inflammatory.

He insisted that Mr Nwifuru's administration has demonstrated strong leadership in tackling insecurity and communal conflicts.

Mr Ogah credited the governor's "People's Charter of Need" and other people-centred programmes with stabilising the state since he assumed office.

According to the lawmaker, numerous communities in Ebonyi have been engaged in land disputes for decades before the present administration. He said the governor's collaboration with community leaders, traditional institutions and stakeholders has led to peaceful resolutions of many of these conflicts.

"Before the inauguration of this governor, nearly 10 communities were engaged in various communal clashes. Today, those conflicts have largely been resolved due to proactive engagement and people-centred governance," Mr Ogah said.

Responding to the renewed tensions in Amasiri, the lawmaker explained that the governor constituted a panel to probe the land dispute and implement its recommendations.

Curfews and other security measures, he said, were temporary steps to prevent further escalation and protect lives, and have since been reviewed as peace returned.

Mr Ogah also challenged Ms Idam's credibility, claiming she has lived outside the state for years and lacks direct knowledge of current developments.

"It is unfair for anyone who has not been present on the ground to accuse the governor of genocide," he said, urging her to return to Ebonyi and see the governor's conflict-resolution efforts firsthand.

The lawmaker highlighted what he described as the administration's achievements, including youth scholarship programmes, major infrastructure projects, and inclusive governance.

He noted that about 400 state youths are currently on overseas scholarships in the United Kingdom, with several beneficiaries drawn from Amasiri and other parts of the state.

Mr Ogah also pointed to the ongoing construction of classroom blocks across local government areas and to security initiatives that empower traditional rulers to bolster grassroots peacebuilding.

He reiterated that Mr Nwifuru has been accommodating of political stakeholders across party lines to promote unity and development, stressing that temporary measures like school closures and curfews were strategic responses to insecurity, not persecution.

"The allegation of genocide is completely false. The governor has worked tirelessly to ensure peace, stability and development in Ebonyi State," the lawmaker stated.