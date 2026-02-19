Nigeria: APC Congresses - Tension Rises in Ondo, Benue, Delta

The All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congresses was characterised by violence, parallel exercises and tough-talk in Ondo, Benue and Delta States.

However, the exercise was peaceful in Kwara and Jigawa States.

Ondo, Benue and Delta have been flashpoints ahead of the congresses as rival camps have been at loggerheads.

2 killed in Ondo

The Police in Ondo State said two persons were killed and three others injured during the exercise in the state.

In a statement issued in Akure, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ibukun Odunlami-Jimoh, said the incident occurred in Idanre, within the Idanre Local Government Area.

Jimoh noted that although no arrests had been made, tactical police teams were deployed to secure the community, protect lives and property, and prevent further unrest.

According to her, the command received a distress call from the Divisional Police Officer in Idanre at about 11:05 a.m. on February 18, reporting violent acts perpetrated by a group of individuals during the ward congress.

She said this prompted a swift response from officers of the command.

The Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, immediately ordered the deployment of additional tactical units to reinforce security already on the ground.

Lawal later moved to the scene alongside the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oluyemi Ibiloye, leading a combined team of security operatives.

Their timely intervention helped restore peace and order in the affected area.

Jimoh confirmed that five yet-to-be-identified persons were attacked, while a vehicle was set ablaze during the chaos.

Three victims sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment, while two others were confirmed dead at the hospital.

The Commissioner of Police also visited the injured victims to assess their condition and promised the command's continued support.

She added that investigations are ongoing to uncover the circumstances surrounding the attack and to apprehend those responsible.

Parallel congresses in Benue

In Benue State, camps led by Governor Hyacinth Alia, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, held separate ward congresses.

However, the parallel exercises were peaceful as there were no cases of violence at the time of this report.

Prior to the exercise, both camps claimed possession of the forthcoming ward congresses materials.

The Alia and Akume camps emerged shortly after the 2023 elections resulting in the party having two chairmen.

The governor's camp is led by Chief Ben Omale,while Austin Agada leads the party backed by Akume's camp.

Before the congresses began in the 276 council wards, on Wednesday, Alia warned those intending to disrupt, foment trouble to steer clear of all congress venues.

The governor said security agencies had been fully mobilised and "were on high alert to ensure the safety and security of all participants, and to deal decisively with anyone attempting to derail this important exercise," a statement by his technical adviser on Media, Publicity and Strategic Communication, Chief Solomon Iorpev.

Earlier, State Organizing Secretary of APC, James A. Ornguga, loyal to Governor Alia, said APC National Secretariat officials designated to conduct the ward and local government congresses in Benue arrived in Makurdi for the assignment.

Meanwhile, the Akume's camp led by Austin Agada in a statement said the Congresses were non-elective as their executives will continue in office in accordance with the resolutions of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC).

The statement signed by the state publicity secretary, Daniel Ihomun, noted that the Ward Congresses shall be conducted by affirmation of the existing Ward Executives across the 276 Council Wards in the State, stressing that replacements can only be made where an Executive has died or resigned from his or her position.

Mixed reactions trail congresses in Delta

Controversy erupted over the ward and local government congresses in Delta.

While the committee which oversaw the congresses in Delta State applauded party members for the peaceful and orderly conduct of the exercise across the state, other party faithfuls claimed the exercise was manipulated amid other anti-party issues.

Leaders of the Delta North APC Coalition for Equity alleged marginalisation of long-standing members from the process.

The foundational chairman, Chief Alex Ikpeazu, and the acting Secretary-General, Ken-Chad Rafua, alongside leaders of the old APC across local governments in the zone, said they were excluded from important internal activities, including the drafting of consensus ward and LGA executive lists.

But the State Publicity Secretary of APC, Valentine Onojeghuo, refuted the lack of transparency in the conduct of the ongoing ward congresses in Delta.

He emphasized that the ward congress process has so far been conducted in strict compliance with the party's constitution and established guidelines.

Kwara APC Holds Peaceful Ward Congress

In Kwara State the congress was held across the 193 wards of the state.

The exercise was peaceful and carnival-like across many of the places visited by reporters in Ilorin, the state capital, and a few other areas in the state, including Asa, Ekiti, and Baruten.

Speaking to reporters on the sideline of the event at the party's secretariat in Ilorin, the APC chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, said the new leaders emerged through affirmation.

"This is the ward congress of the party which takes place in all 193 wards in the state. So far so good, we have not heard any adverse reports. The idea behind affirmation is to make the exercise less rancorous.

"It is an affirmative congress because our people are supposed to be carried on from where they are, but it is a constitutional responsibility of the party to go through the process," he said.

Fagbemi said the exercise signified progress, unity and togetherness and foretells huge success for the party in the 2027 general elections and beyond.

The chairman of the congress committee and deputy chairman of APC in the state, Alh Abdullahi Samari, said all participants had been duly screened before their participation in the exercise.

"So far so good, the report we are having is very encouraging. You cannot go to any affirmation without being screened. So, all the candidates have been screened by the party and they were found worthy to come back as APC executives at their respective wards. That is why we are having the affirmation taking place in the whole 193 wards in Kwara State," Samari said.

The secretary of the screening committee, Oche Muhammed, said they had properly screened the list of aspirants ahead of the elections into various offices, adding that the exercise has so far been peaceful.

"We were given a list of screened accredited party faithful who vied into various ward offices. Elections have been conducted peacefully in various ward centres. Already, we have received some results while we await other results," Muhammed said.

The chairman of APC in Ilorin West local government, Hon. Suleiman Tejidini, said the reports from all the 12 wards in the council indicated that the exercise was going on smoothly and rancour-free.

Jigawa APC Executives Emerge By Consensus

In Jigawa, the exercise was also peaceful across all 280 political wards just as the executives emerged through consensus and affirmation.

Speaking earlier, the state governor, Malam Umar Namadi, promised to provide all necessary support to ensure the success of the exercise.

Namadi noted that producing competent and reliable party leaders at all levels is key to the party's strength, peace, and stability--and as such, they would not treat the party congress lightly.

While fielding questions at Dundubus Ward after visiting some wards, the Chairman of the National Ward and Local Government Congress in Jigawa State for APC 2026, Hon. Shehu Muazu, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the congress in the state.