Nigeria: 'Tinubu Committed to Investing in Nigerian Students'

The National Coordinator, South East, Renewed Hope Agenda for President Bola Tinubu, Mr. Belusochukwu Enwere, has said that the present administration of President Bola Tinubu is committed to investing in the future of Nigerian students.

Mr. Enwere stated that the president was also working tirelessly to ensure that the education of students in the country becomes a priority, noting that the long problematic issues between ASSU and Federal government had been resolved through the implementation of the 40% increase in lecturers salaries and wages.

He made the disclosure during the flag-off of the free registration of 10,000 Ebonyi State students for Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB examination.

Hon Enwere maintained that the gesture was also aimed at giving hope to families and empowering a generation that would shape the destiny of the state and the nation.

"Today is not just about registration for an examination. It is about unlocking doors of opportunity provided by President Bola Tinubu. Education remains the most powerful tool for personal transformation and national development. Every great nation that has risen to global relevance did so on the foundation of accessible and quality education."

He stated that through the Free JAMB Registration initiative, President Tinubu is removing financial barriers that prevent many intelligent and capable students from pursuing their dreams of higher education.

"This initiative aligns with the vision of the Renewed Hope Agenda, a vision centered on youth empowerment, educational advancement, and inclusive development. Mr President believe that no child should be denied the opportunity to sit for JAMB because of financial constraints.

"That is why he is making available this opportunity for you today. We believe that talent exists in every home in Ebonyi State. What is needed is opportunity and today, we are providing that opportunity."

He cautioned the students against taking the opportunity for granted. "This is your stepping stone to greater heights. Prepare diligently. Study with focus. Discipline yourselves. Excellence must be your watchword. Remember that the future belongs to those who prepared for it today.

"To the parents and guardians, we recognize your sacrifices. This initiative is also designed to support you and ease the financial burden you bear in training your children. Your role remains critical, continue to encourage, guide, and support these young ones.

"Mr President has equally made sure that our youths will no longer lack in academics by providing NELFUND for our students to make education easy and accessible. It is interesting to note that President Tinubu is doing more to ensure that South East remains at the top in academics through this JAMB registration."

In an address, the Ebonyi State Coordinator of South East Renewed Hope Agenda, Hon James Alaka recalled that on 5th of July, 2025, the Initiative distributed HiJet Motor vehicle, motorcycles, grinding machines, hair-dryers, and other equipment to indigenes of the state.

"Moreso, on 26th December, 2025 second round of empowerment was observed, food stuffs like bags of rice, garri, cartons of indomie and phantoms of wrappers were distributed to all the one hundred and seventy one (171) wards across the thirteen (13)Local Government Areas in Ebonyi State."

He also stated that the present administration has introduced bold reforms designed to stabilize the country's economy, strengthen public finances, build a transformational infrastructure, expand educational opportunities through student loans, reform the foreign exchange system, and lay foundations for sustainable growth.