Liberia's Annual Trade Hits $4.7 Billion

Monrovia — Liberia has recorded $4.7 billion in its annual trade statistics for 2025, alongside a decline in inflation, according to statistical reports released by the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS) on Wednesday.

Presenting key results from the National Strategy for the Development of Statistics and other statistical reports, Boima H.M. Sonii, LISGIS Deputy Director-General for Statistics and Data Processing, revealed that under the annual trade dynamics for external trade statistics, Liberia recorded a total trade of $4.7 billion.

Sonii detailed that nominal trade data showed exports accounted for US$2.1 billion, while imports reached US$2.6 billion, suggesting declining inflation and a narrowing trade deficit.

According to Sonii, the report underscores the importance of viewing trade performance as a foundation for national planning, fiscal management, private sector engagement, and inclusive national development.

He said the 2025 statistical data provides a comprehensive assessment of the country's macroeconomic outlook, taking into consideration national accounts, external trade statistics, gender statistics, migration statistics, and major survey development initiatives, among others.

Launching the National Strategy for Development of Statistical Reports (NSDS), National Population Policy, and key statistical products, Deputy Finance Minister for Economic Management, Dehpue Zuo, described the statistics as vital for sound policy decisions and economic growth.

He indicated the reports will greatly support the formulation of the government's National Development Plan.

Minister Zuo urged LISGIS to establish a robust structure to track progress on ministry, agency, and national programs.

"This will ensure that our development partners, communities, citizens, and residents are fully informed and able to monitor the implementation of our agenda."

He commended LISGIS for its strong sectoral engagement, particularly in producing accurate inflation figures for the country.

Minister Zuo reaffirmed the government's full support, urging that LISGIS be well positioned to provide monthly and quarterly inflation data covering all 15 counties of Liberia.

"The Government of Liberia will continue to support the national statistical system, along with our development partners, including the United Nations, World Bank, and IMF, to ensure that current and emerging challenges are addressed," Zuo said.

He urged ministries and agencies to use this data effectively to inform sectoral policies and strategies. All reports submitted to the National Legislature must be evidence-based and grounded in official statistics produced by LISGIS, Zuo added.

The Deputy Minister of Finance called for stronger collaboration between the National Legislature, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, LISGIS, and the Central Bank of Liberia to ensure the private sector has access to accurate and reliable data for investment decisions.

"It is important to emphasize that political decisions must not be made without credible data. Too often, policies are influenced by incomplete or inaccurate information. Therefore, we call on the National Legislature and other public offices to coordinate closely with our national statistical institution to ensure that policies and laws are backed by reliable statistics," Zuo added.

Also speaking, LISGIS Boss Richard Ngafuan described the statistical documents as a milestone that will guide development and support national growth.

Ngafuan assured continued improvement of statistical development, stating, "Liberia is on the move, and our statistical system is undergoing transformation." He commended partners, including the World Bank, for unwavering support through the Harmonizing and Improving Statistics in West Africa Project.

For her part, Senate Chair Darblah Varplah, launching the Revised National Population Policy, indicated the 2025 Revised National Population Policy will serve as a vital framework for sustainable development, inclusive growth, and improved quality of life for all Liberians.

Senator Varplah highlighted Liberia's historic statistical database, dating back to 1962. "Although legal provisions were made as early as 1931 to register births and deaths annually and to conduct regular national population censuses, these provisions were not implemented until 1962, when the first post-independence population census was conducted," Sen. Varplah said.

She explained that the Bureau of Economic Research and Statistics was established within the National Planning Agency of Liberia. It was the first permanent institution, created in the early 1950s, to facilitate realistic planning for the country's economy and its people.http://

