Liberia: Public Reacts to Police Spokeswoman's Resignation

Monrovia — Several individuals expressed shock and concern over the resignation of Cecelia Clarke as spokesperson of the Liberia National Police (LNP).

Speaking in an exclusive interview with citizens in Monrovia, Matthias Larbeindee described Clarke's resignation as both shocking and surprising. "I feel so bad hearing that she resigned," he said.

According to him, the circumstances surrounding her transfer from the Public Affairs Department to the Protocol Department were unclear and troubling.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"From listening to her statement, there was no clear explanation why she was moved from spokesperson to protocol, and the way the letter was written, requiring her to act immediately, does not make much sense," Larbeindee stated.

He questioned how the LNP could treat a professional in such a manner.

He further noted that Clarke had raised concerns about a lack of administrative support, adding that many communicators and public relations officers face similar challenges in obtaining adequate institutional backing.

Larbeindee emphasized that if there were performance issues, the Inspector General (IG) should have clearly stated them in the transfer letter.

"The police IG is on record saying Cecelia was qualified for the job. If she was transferred, the reason should have been stated clearly. If someone is replaced, it should not be based on favoritism but through the same process she went through," he added.

Fasu Kromah also described Clarke as a seasoned media professional with years of experience.

He said her appointment as LNP spokesperson was widely seen as a positive decision.

"It wasn't a surprise when she was appointed. However, when you are given such responsibility, output also matters. Some people had concerns about her responsiveness to issues, even though many applauded the police for appointing a female spokesperson," Kromah explained.

He added that as a public servant, positions can be reassigned at any time.

Sheikh K. Abmah Malcanvin termed Clarke's resignation unfortunate, suggesting it stemmed from intimidation within the police leadership.

"If you are transferring someone from one department to another, the reason should be clearly stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She is a media person, what does she know about protocol?" he questioned.

Malcanvin called on the President to review the situation, alleging that the IG may have overstepped his bounds, and urged that Clarke be reinstated.

Moses Andrew, who said he followed the resignation closely, described the situation as disrespectful. "From what I read in the letter, it seemed she was undermined. For the IG to transfer the spokesperson's function to another department and allow someone else to perform her role without her consent shows disorder," he said.

He further emphasized the importance of promoting female participation in leadership roles across all sectors.

Theo L. George also criticized the decision, stating that transferring Clarke without a clear and tangible reason was improper.

He suggested that the move may have been politically motivated and called on the government to reconsider its decision.

Akoi Kesselle offered a more balanced view. While acknowledging that the IG should have clearly stated the reason for the transfer, she noted that government positions are subject to change.

"The position Cecelia Clarke held is a government job, and you can be removed or transferred if you are not meeting expectations. The only mistake I see is that the reason was not clearly stated," she said.

Clarke's resignation has since sparked widespread debate among citizens, with many calling for transparency and fairness in administrative decisions within the Liberia National. http://

For more updates on this story and other Liberia news, stay tuned to The New Dawn Liberia.