Liberia: 27 Arrested, Police Weapon Retrieved After Afcons Workers Clash With Security

Yekepa — Police in Nimba County have arrested 27 individuals following a violent protest by workers of AFCONS, a subcontractor of ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML), that left eight police officers injured and briefly disrupted peace in the mining town of Yekepa.

Nimba County Police Commander, ACP Larmie Mendin, confirmed to FrontPage Africa that the arrests were made after a protest over alleged unpaid salaries and benefits escalated into a confrontation with security personnel.

"We can confirm that twenty-seven people have been arrested," ACP Mendin said. "We urge all AFCONS workers to return to work and pursue their grievances through lawful and peaceful means. We want to be clear that violence will not be tolerated."

Protest Turns Violent

AFCONS, an auxiliary company contracted by ArcelorMittal Liberia to construct the multi-billion-dollar iron ore concentrator plant near Yekepa, employs more than 800 workers. However, the company is reportedly winding down its contractual operations.

Early Wednesday morning, a group of workers assembled at the AFCONS head office in Yekepa, demanding payment of what they described as unpaid salaries and benefits.

While organizers initially characterized the protest as peaceful, authorities say the situation deteriorated when a security officer was overpowered, physically assaulted, and his firearm seized.

The confrontation triggered sporadic gunfire, sending panic through the mining community of approximately 30,000 residents who rely heavily on mining-related employment.

Eight police officers sustained varying degrees of injuries during the unrest and are currently receiving medical treatment, according to authorities.

State security forces later intervened and restored calm to the area. Commander Mendin confirmed that the firearm taken during the incident has since been recovered.

The 27 suspects have been transferred to the police headquarters in Sanniquellie, where they remain in custody pending further investigation.

Security remains heightened in Yekepa as authorities continue their probe.

Labour Ministry Warns Against "Illegal Strike"

The protest comes amid escalating tensions between AFCONS management and a faction of its workforce.

In the days leading up to the demonstration, the Ministry of Labour warned striking workers to resume duties or risk losing their jobs.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry and signed by Deputy Communications and Public Affairs Director E. Frederick Baye, approximately 300 workers--led by Mr. Christopher Weah--engaged in what authorities termed an unlawful strike, including picketing activities that allegedly prevented other employees from accessing their workplaces.

Labour Minister Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah, Sr., described the workers' actions as "illegal."

Assistant Labour Minister for Labour Standards, Emmanuel Zorh, who headed a Crisis Resolution Team that investigated the dispute, stated that the striking workers were demanding US$10,000 each as "end-of-contract fees"--a demand the Ministry says is neither included in their employment contracts nor supported under Liberia's Decent Work Act (DWA).

The Ministry further disclosed that in 2025, the workers signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with AFCONS management, under which each worker received US$300 as "motivational fees" and agreed to waive additional claims.

Authorities also dismissed allegations by the workers that management supplied contaminated water, noting that independent testing in January confirmed the water was fit for human consumption.

Assistant Minister Zorh warned that failure to resume work within ten consecutive working days could constitute a breach of the Decent Work Act and may result in termination of employment.

"The Ministry will not tolerate persistent unlawful strikes or tactics aimed at extorting money from industrial entities," the statement said.

Community on Edge

The unrest has raised concerns in Yekepa, a town heavily dependent on the mining sector for employment and economic activity.

Residents expressed fears that prolonged instability could disrupt economic operations and deepen tensions in the region.

Police Commander Mendin reiterated that while workers have the right to seek redress for grievances, such actions must remain peaceful and within the bounds of the law.

While authorities say the situation has been brought under control, analysts say strikes at major concessions like AML extend beyond workplace grievances; they test Liberia's economic resilience, labor governance, and security preparedness. While workers retain the right to protest, the manner in which disputes are handled can significantly shape investor confidence, community stability, and national economic performance.

"Violence will not be tolerated," ACP Mendin stressed.

Investigations into the incident continue.