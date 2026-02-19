Liberia: Sen. Moye Hands Over Sumo Moye Memorial School to Boost Bong County University Expansion

Bong County — Senator Prince Moye on Wednesday, February 18 announced that his privately owned institution, Sumo Moye Memorial School, will be turned over to Bong County University to serve as an annex, in a move intended to address the growing space challenges confronting the newly elevated university.

Senator Moye said the decision followed a Monday press conference by the President of Bong County University, Alfredson Taikerweyah. During that press conference, the university administration outlined the pressing need for additional infrastructure to accommodate expanded academic programs and an increasing student population.

"Following the enactment of the law by the Legislature and its signing by President Joseph Boakai, our institution assumed a broader and more complex mandate," Taikerweyah said. "A university must operate multiple colleges, including education, health sciences, agriculture, engineering, and business. Our current campus was originally built to accommodate a technical college. It lacks the capacity to house the full range of colleges, laboratories, faculty offices, and administrative units required under a university framework."

He continued, "We are currently experiencing overcrowded classrooms, limited laboratory access, and insufficient office space for lecturers and support staff. Some departments have been compelled to share facilities and adjust class schedules in ways that are not sustainable. Without expansion, these challenges could compromise the academic standards we are determined to uphold."

The announcement comes in the wake of President Joseph Boakai's signing into law of the act elevating Bong County Technical College to full university status. With that legislation, the institution was officially transformed into Bong County University, thereby expanding its mandate to operate several colleges and broaden its academic scope.

Speaking during the official disclosure, Senator Moye described his decision as a personal and strategic contribution to the advancement of higher education in Bong County.

"As the owner of Sumo Moye Memorial School, I believe it is my responsibility to ensure that the resources under my control are used in the best interest of our county," Senator Moye stated. "After listening to the university president explain the serious space constraints they are experiencing, I became convinced that immediate action was necessary. We cannot elevate a college to a university and then leave it struggling without the facilities required to function effectively."

He added, "For this reason, I am turning over my school, Sumo Moye Memorial School, to serve as an annex of Bong County University. This decision is about investing in the future of our young people and strengthening the educational foundation of Bong County."

Senator Moye assured that all existing facilities at the institution, including classrooms, administrative offices, a fully equipped nursing laboratory, and other technical resources, will remain intact and be integrated into the university's system. He emphasized that the transition will be carried out in a manner that protects both students and staff.

"Sumo Moye Memorial School has already satisfied accreditation requirements established by the Nursing Board and other relevant authorities," he noted. "The infrastructure is functional and ready for immediate academic use. Integrating it into the university structure will enhance efficiency, reduce overcrowding, and improve the quality of instruction."

Taikerweyah described Senator Moye's gesture as both timely and visionary. "The decision by Senator Prince Moye to make his privately owned Sumo Moye Memorial School available to the university is a transformative intervention," he said.

"This annex will significantly reduce congestion on our main campus. It will allow us to decentralize certain colleges, especially in health and technical disciplines, and create a more effective teaching and learning environment."

He further expressed appreciation on behalf of the university community. "On behalf of the administration, faculty, staff, and students of Bong County University, I extend sincere gratitude to Senator Moye," Taikerweyah added. "His willingness to dedicate his own institution to the growth of the university demonstrates uncommon commitment to public service. This contribution ensures that the elevation of Bong County Technical College to university status becomes practical and impactful."

Residents across Bong County have welcomed the announcement, praising the senator for what they described as a bold and selfless decision.

Madam Sarah Kollie of Gbarnga said, "It is not easy for someone to give his own school to support public education. Senator Moye has shown genuine concern for the future of our children."

Mr. James Flomo remarked, "We were all happy about the university status, but we knew there was not enough space. This decision will make a big difference."

Teacher Martha Gaye stated, "This move will improve the learning environment. Students will have more room and better access to facilities."

Youth leader Emmanuel Karmo said, "The senator's action proves that leadership is about service. This will create opportunities for many young people in Bong County."

Businesswoman Hawa Kamara added, "When education improves, the whole county benefits. This decision will also have a positive impact on businesses and families."