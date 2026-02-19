Nigeria: Investigation Uncovers Epstein, Barak's Covert Spy-Tech Exploits in Nigeria

A bombshell investigation by Drop Site News (DSN) has revealed that the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak collaborated for over a decade to leverage Nigeria's security challenges for private profit.

The report, based on a trove of US Department of Justice emails, outlines how the duo marketed sophisticated surveillance technology--originally developed in Palestinian territories--to gain a foothold in Nigeria's lucrative oil and logistics sectors.

The investigation details how Epstein and Barak viewed the Boko Haram insurgency not as a humanitarian crisis, but as a strategic "business opportunity."

In a 2014 exchange regarding global unrest, Epstein remarked to Barak, "Isn't this perfect for you?" to which Barak replied that it was "not simple to transform it into a cash flow."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The duo successfully marketed "field-proven" biometric systems, such as those used at the Gaza border, to Nigerian institutions under the guise of counter-terrorism.

These included a biometric surveillance project at Babcock University and, later, a 2020 World Bank-backed initiative where Barak's associates helped shape Nigeria's national cyber-infrastructure.

Beyond security, the emails suggest these deals were "gateways" for broader commercial interests.

Epstein reportedly brokered high-level talks between DP World chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem--who recently resigned amid Epstein-related fallout--and Nigerian sovereign wealth officials to secure port ownership in Lagos and Badagry.

The correspondence further highlights the immense access the pair enjoyed, including a 2013 cybersecurity conference in Abuja designed as a cover to meet then-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Despite legislative opposition, these high-level connections paved the way for controversial internet surveillance contracts for Israeli defence firms.

While Barak has expressed remorse for his ties to Epstein, the documents paint a picture of a calculated effort to parlay military intelligence into personal wealth at the expense of Nigerian sovereignty.