Kenya: Ghana Reveals Identity of 'Russian Man' Push to Extradite Him Over Non Consensual Videos

Ghanaian authorities released the passport of the Russian man accused of filming African women without consent, Vladislav Luilkov.

Ghanaian authorities have made traction in the investigation of a widely circulated scandal involving a Russian national accused of secretly filming and sharing intimate videos of African women without their consent.

The Government has released the man's passport details and said it is now pursuing international legal avenues to ensure he answers for his actions.

Officials have identified the suspect as 36-year-old Vladislav Aleksandrovich Liulkov, a Russian citizen whose passport was issued by Russian authorities in December 2025 and remains valid until 2035.

Communications Minister Sam Nartey George said the publication of the passport was intended to put to rest weeks of speculation about the man's identity and nationality.

"The Government of Ghana has his passport once the individual sets foot outside Russia, we have a legal route to make him answer for his actions within Ghana," the Minister said.

Authorities in Kenya and Ghana are examining reports that a Russian man covertly filmed sexual encounters with women in the two African nations, then shared the footage online without their consent.

African and Russian media identified the suspect as a self-styled "pick-up artist" and online blogger in his 30s.

The reports claimed the man used a pair of sunglasses, fitted with a camera, to film some encounters and circulated them on social media, though officials have not confirmed this detail.

Ghana said it intends to request that the man be extradited from Russia, while Kenya's government says it is pursuing the case "with urgency".

The case has caused public outrage in Ghana and beyond after videos featuring several African women, including some from Kenya, circulated online.

The footage allegedly showed interactions in which women were secretly recorded and, in some instances, intimate content was shared on social media platforms and paid channels without their knowledge or permission.

Authorities have described the conduct as a violation of privacy and dignity and a clear breach of Ghana's cybersecurity laws.

In recent days, Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russian Ambassador Sergei Berdnikov to formally protest the allegations and seek cooperation in the ongoing probe.

While the Ambassador acknowledged the seriousness of the matter and expressed readiness to assist, he noted uncertainty over whether the suspect holds Russian citizenship, adding complexity to diplomatic efforts.

Under Ghanaian law, the non-consensual recording and dissemination of intimate content can attract severe penalties under the country's Cybersecurity Act, and authorities have vowed to pursue prosecution whether or not the man is physically present in Ghana.

The Government has also encouraged victims to come forward and provide evidence as part of the continued investigation.

The Minister of Gender,Culture and Children Services Hanna Cheptumo, described the incident as a "serious" case of gender-based violence.

In a statement on Monday, Cheptumo added: "Relevant security, investigative and prosecutorial agencies have been directed to pursue the matter with urgency, including collaboration with international authorities given the cross-border nature of the case."

Under Kenya's Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act of 2018, anyone who publishes intimate images of another person, with or without their consent, faces up to two years in prison.