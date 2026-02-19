Nigeria: FCT Nurses Condemn Attack On Colleague, Demand Action

National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter, has condemned the assault of a nurse by suspected one-chance criminals in Abuja, describing the incident as disturbing and unacceptable.

The association said the nurse, who had just closed from afternoon duty at Wuse General Hospital, was attacked while returning home after assisting a night-duty colleague to stabilise a critical patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to the association, the victim was beaten and left seriously wounded and is currently receiving treatment in the ICU.

In a statement issued by the FCT chapter of the association, the leadership lamented that the incident revived painful memories of the killing of a nurse at Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, noting that the perpetrators of the earlier crime are yet to be arrested.

The association said attacks on nurses across hospitals in Wuse, Asokoro, Kubwa, Maitama, Kuje and Gwarinpa have become frequent, warning that healthcare workers can no longer operate under persistent threats.

The statement read, "The repeated and continuous attacks on nurses across the FCT are unacceptable and must stop immediately. This dedicated nurse stayed behind after her shift to assist in stabilising a critical patient as an act of selfless service, only to be attacked, beaten and left seriously wounded.

"We demand a thorough and immediate investigation into these attacks, with a clear commitment to identifying, arresting and prosecuting all perpetrators to serve as a deterrence to others. The safety of nurses and other healthcare workers must be treated as a matter of urgent national concern."

The association called on the Federal Capital Territory Administration to direct the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services and other security agencies to strengthen surveillance around hospitals and patrol vulnerable bus stops.

It further expressed concern that nurses, particularly female workers, now face heightened security risks while commuting to and from duty, adding that bus stops around healthcare facilities have become dangerous.

"No healthcare worker should risk their life simply for serving humanity. Nurses cannot continue to serve under constant threat to their lives," the association added.

The association urged authorities to take immediate, decisive and sustained action to guarantee the safety and security of nurses and other healthcare workers in the territory.