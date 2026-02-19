Nigeria: Electoral Act - Dictating Mode of Primaries to Parties Is Illegal - Turaki-Led PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the restriction of party primaries to Direct and Consensus methods as passed by the National Assembly in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, constitutes a blatant intrusion into internal affairs of political parties.

The party, while faulting the provision in the law, said the Supreme Court has consistently affirmed that political parties possess autonomy in managing their internal processes.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Comrade Ini Ememobong, said the provision is ultra vires, and that the attempt to constrict political parties is condemnable.

Reacting to the passage of the Bills on Tuesday by both chambers of the National Assembly, he said anti-democratic stance of the Senate and the sudden somersault by the House of Representatives on the amendment of the Electoral Act 2022, specifically on the mandatory electronic transmission of election results from the polling units is an act of treachery against the Nigerian electorate.

He described it as a huge betrayal of the collective trust of Nigerians, who unambiguously expressed their overwhelming demand for the electronic transmission of results.

He added that the betrayal is most painful because it strikes at the core of democracy, electoral sanctity.

"The shocking aspect of the whole drama is the brazen manner in which the legislators acted-they clearly showed disdain for the Nigerian people who voted them into office by openly challenging the supremacy of the voters. The excuses advanced for inserting this obnoxious proviso are weak, illogical, and insulting to the intelligence of Nigerians.

"When lawmakers begin to dilute transparency mechanisms ahead of elections, only one conclusion is rational: there is a calculated attempt to create room for electoral manipulation.

"By this act, the National Assembly has violated the foundation of legislative representation, which is anchored on mirroring the wishes of the majority of their constituents.

This is a painful betrayal, which the people will certainly repay in equal, if not heavier measures."

On the restriction of party primaries to Direct and Consensus methods, the PDP spokesman said it constitutes a blatant intrusion into the internal affairs of political parties.

"The Supreme Court has consistently affirmed that political parties possess autonomy in managing their internal processes. This provision is therefore ultra vires, and the attempt to constrict political parties is condemnable.

"Additionally, If the ruling party truly believes it enjoys the support it claims, it should welcome every mechanism that guarantees transparency. Their shameless support for this anomaly shows their fear of impending defeat in a free and fair election. It is most shameful that a party that demanded electronic voting in 2015 is now unwilling and unprepared to have electronic transmission of results-this is a crying shame.

"Finally, we call on all Nigerians, the organised labour and Civil Society Organisations to use all lawful means to express their displeasure on the anti-democratic actions of our National Assembly, in the hope that they will reconsider their position. This hard-won democracy must not be allowed to suffer decline in the hands of retrogressive politicians, masking as legislators," he said.