Monrovia, February 19, 2026: President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. has appointed new members to the Board of Trustees for Grand Gedeh University to advance the institution's academic and administrative development.

On Tuesday, February 17, 2026, an Executive Mansion press release announced the appointment of Mr. Samuel Zohnjaty Joe and Mr. William G. Nyanue as members of the Grand Gedeh University Board of Trustees.

According to the President, the new members are expected to contribute to governance, institutional development, and academic advancement.

In addition to his recent board selection, Cllr. William G. Nyanue is a Liberian civic leader, author, and community advocate with deep roots in Grand Gedeh County.

He formerly served as President of the Grand Gedeh Association in the Americas (GGAA), a prominent diaspora organization representing Grand Gedeh natives living abroad and engaging on issues affecting the county.

In his public advocacy, Nyanue has spoken out on local governance and accountability, including criticizing leadership decisions and urging public officials to be transparent and responsible in serving their communities.

He is also the author of "Mitigating the Legacies of a Mismanaged Vision: The Case of Liberia," a book that examines Liberia's historical challenges and calls for patriotic and visionary leadership to address underdevelopment and systemic issues in the country.

In addition to his civic work and writing, Nyanue previously ran as an independent candidate in the 2020 Special Senatorial Election in Grand Gedeh County, demonstrating his engagement in national political processes. This publication, however, has not yet been able to obtain verifiable information on the background of Mr. Samuel Zohnjaty Joe.

Furthermore, President Boakai has appointed Mr. Paul Swengbe Wilson as Deputy Coordinator for Technical Services on the Yellow Machines Coordinating Committee (YMCC).

The appointment is intended to strengthen technical oversight and improve operational efficiency in the management and deployment of government earthmoving equipment nationwide.

Meanwhile, President Boakai congratulated the appointees and encouraged them to serve diligently, professionally, and with dedication to the Republic of Liberia.