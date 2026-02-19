Liberia: Boakai's 'Lcsi Committee' Usurps Legislative Function?

Members of the House of Representatives, during Tuesday's session, raised serious concern about separation of powers -- and now appears to be a power struggle brewing -- following President Boakai's appointment of a committee called the Liberia Corporation for Strategic Investment (LCSI). The committee's appointment follows the President's issuance of Executive Order No. 158 as a Special Presidential Project pursuant to a Strategic Partnership Agreement with Afriland First Holding.

Accordingly, the Executive Order outlines an ownership structure involving the Government and the counties, provides for exemptions from certain taxes and duties, confers privileges and immunities, and mandates operationalization pending legislative ratification.

Lawmakers argue that, given the fiscal, legal, and governance implications of this instrument, and in keeping with constitutional oversight responsibilities under Article 34 and related provisions of the 1986 Constitution of the Republic of Liberia, it is necessary that the House (Legislature) be fully apprised of the legal and financial framework underpinning this initiative.

Others contend that the President's appointment of a committee is definitively seen as overstepping. "In Liberia, the Constitution clearly outlines the roles of the Executive and Legislative branches," Rep. Taa Wongbe of Nimba county district #9, argued.

Other lawmakers said The President's appointment of an LCSI committee is seen as overstepping.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has unanimously voted to summon the Minister of Foreign Affairs to appear before the full plenary next week Tuesday, at 10:00am, since the Strategic Partnership Agreement with Afriland First Holding has international implications or involves foreign interests.

"The Liberian Constitution requires the President to conduct foreign affairs, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs typically plays a key role in this process," lawmakers argued, while voting to summon her to appear on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.