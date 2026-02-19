Liberia: Security Veteran Warns of Extremist Spillover

A veteran Liberian security sector analyst is warning that the country may be underestimating emerging threats linked to regional extremism, migration pressures, and rising communal tensions, as debate intensifies over the controversial "National Fula Security of Liberia."

Philipbert Semogai Browne -- a security expert with more than two decades of experience in West African regional security -- has raised alarm over what he describes as "the lifting tide of Muslim extremism in West Africa" and its potential implications for Liberia.

In a commentary titled "Liberia on High Alert: The Lifting Tide of Muslim Extremism in West Africa," Browne warns that developments in the Sahel and internal security dynamics could converge in ways that place Liberia at risk if proactive measures are not taken.

Browne carries a security voice with historical weight. Heis no stranger to high-level national security matters. He served as Assistant Defense Minister during the presidency of Charles G. Taylor and later provided critical security intelligence during the administration of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

During the Sirleaf era, Browne was instrumental in alerting authorities to reports that Liberians, particularly from Grand Gedeh County, were being recruited by rebel factions operating in neighboring Côte d'Ivoire. That intelligence led to arrests and prosecutions in Monrovia, preventing what officials feared could have evolved into cross-border destabilization.

As a veteran journalist, Browne also broke the story of the so-called "Missing 16 Billion" Liberian dollars scandal -- a revelation that triggered mass protests, including the "Bring Back Our Money" campaign, and carried significant economic and security implications.

His latest warning, therefore, carries the weight of experience in both intelligence and public accountability.

At the center of Browne's concern is the emergence of an ethnic-based security grouping known as the "National Fula Security of Liberia." While its organizers have framed it as a community self-protection initiative, critics argue that the formation of parallel ethnic security structures risks inflaming communal divisions.

Browne contends that such formations could inadvertently create openings for infiltration by extremist actors operating in the wider West African region.

"Groups like Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) and the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) have demonstrated the ability to exploit weak governance structures and social grievances," Browne noted in his commentary. "Liberia must not assume it is immune."

Both JNIM and ISGS have been active in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, targeting civilians, security forces, and state institutions. Their expansion has destabilized vast swaths of the Sahel and displaced millions.

While Liberia is not geographically part of the Sahel, Browne argues that porous borders and regional mobility mean the country cannot isolate itself from these dynamics.

EU Envoy's Warning: A Regional Reality

Browne's concerns echo recent remarks by the European Union Coordinator of the Sahel Region, João Gomes Cravinho, who warned during a visit to Liberia a few months ago that the crises engulfing Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger could have medium-term consequences for Liberia.

"The whole region is destabilized and this can, in the near or medium-term future, have very negative consequences for Liberia," Cravinho said during an engagement with Liberian media executives at the EU headquarters in Monrovia.

The EU envoy highlighted porous borders, human trafficking, and illegal migration as pressing vulnerabilities. He disclosed that Liberian security agencies had briefed him on the influx of Burkinabe nationals into counties including Grand Gedeh, River Gee, and Nimba -- many reportedly seeking farmland after fleeing insecurity in Burkina Faso.

Cravinho noted that land disputes are already a primary trigger of violence in Liberia, raising concerns that new demographic pressures could heighten tensions.

"Many people, when looking at this issue, think, well, since there is so much terrorism in Burkina Faso... are they terrorists coming across the border?" he said, reflecting questions raised by security officials.

The convergence of these developments -- migration from Sahel states, the formation of ethnic-based security groups, and broader extremist expansion --is fueling public anxiety.

Browne's warning has drawn particular attention because the Fula community and many of the Burkinabe migrants are Muslim, and extremist groups in the Sahel also claim Islamic ideological foundations.

However, security analysts caution against conflating religious identity with extremism. Liberia's Muslim population has long been part of the country's social fabric, coexisting peacefully with Christian and traditional communities.

The risk, experts say, lies not in religion itself but in the exploitation of identity politics by extremist networks seeking recruitment footholds.

The Sahel crisis, described by Cravinho as a "polycrisis," is rooted in socio-economic deprivation, governance failures, youth unemployment, climate change, and geopolitical rivalries -- not religion alone.

"There is no single cause of how the Sahel reached this point. It is a convergence of crises," Cravinho emphasized.

For Liberia, the lesson may be that socio-economic grievances -- particularly among youth -- can create fertile ground for manipulation if not addressed.

The reported movement of Burkinabe nationals into Liberia highlights the country's longstanding border management challenges.

Cravinho said he was struck by briefings indicating that Liberia's land borders, territorial waters, ports, and airport remain difficult to monitor effectively.

"In an age where there is increased trafficking of all sorts, including human trafficking, the need to control borders is keenly felt by the authorities," he noted.

For Browne, these vulnerabilities amplify the urgency of proactive intelligence gathering and regional coordination.

He has urged Liberia to deepen cooperation within ECOWAS and strengthen collaboration with regional counter-terrorism frameworks to prevent extremist infiltration.

Browne's message is not that Liberia is already under extremist assault, but that complacency would be dangerous.

"The consequences of inaction could be devastating," he warned.

The EU envoy similarly underscored that while Liberia has not yet experienced direct spillover violence, the destabilization of the wider region cannot be ignored.