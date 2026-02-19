Liberia: Land Dispute Brews Conflict in Margibi

A simmering land conflict in Unification City has escalated into a high-stakes confrontation between Geeray Township claimants and Margibi County Senator Nathaniel F. McGill, raising broader questions about land governance, eminent domain, and the enforcement of court directives in Liberia.

At the heart of the dispute is approximately four acres of land designated for what government officials describe as the proposed Unification City Park. While supporters frame the initiative as a public development project intended to enhance community recreation and urban planning, representatives of Geeray Township insist the land is privately owned and currently under litigation before the 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Kakata.

Wilmot Yalartau, a representative of the claimants, maintains that any development on the property would be unlawful while the matter remains before the court.

"Our lawyer wrote to him clearly and said you cannot build there because the matter is before the court," Yalartau asserted. "The land is not for the Roberts International Airport, the military, or the Liberia Land Authority while the case is ongoing. We own the land, and nobody can legally give it to another party."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to the claimants, the court previously ordered the Liberia Land Authority (LLA) to step aside and allow independent investigators and surveyors to determine rightful ownership. Yalartau questioned how the same authority could later conduct a new survey and allocate the land.

"We have even paid US$5,000 for a survey. You cannot claim ownership of land that is under litigation," she said, adding that the claimants would only consider negotiations after a court ruling.

In a letter dated May 20, 2025, Counselor Daouda M. Keita of Gongloe & Associates advised Senator McGill against purchasing or proceeding with development on the property, citing an ongoing investigative survey ordered by the court to ascertain ownership.

"This Is a Government Project"

The Senator's office has strongly denied allegations of illegal occupation. Sylvester Sandicato, County Media Coordinator and spokesperson for Senator McGill in Margibi County, rejected claims that the lawmaker purchased the land for personal benefit.

"Senator Nathaniel McGill did not buy land from anybody," Sandicato said. "Let's correct that first, it is not the Senator's private project; it is a government project."

Sandicato explained that consultations began with Unification City Mayor Judy Z. Smith and proceeded through the Margibi branch of the LLA. He said the authority conducted investigative and electronic surveys before identifying the four-acre site.

Notifications, he added, were sent to relevant institutions, including the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) and the Ministry of National Defense. The LAA, according to Sandicato, currently claims the land as government property and has authorized the project to proceed.

"The government has eminent domain over land," Sandicato noted, emphasizing the state's constitutional authority to acquire land for public purposes.

He acknowledged that three family groups later surfaced with ownership claims but said they were advised to secure a court-issued stop order if they intended to halt construction.

"For the fact that the case is in court, go there and bring a stop order--or negotiate with the Senator's office if you want us to buy it," he said. "If you are legitimate owners with valid documents, you can sell, and we can buy."

Beyond the immediate controversy, the dispute underscores deeper structural challenges in the country's land administration system. Historically, overlapping mandates among state institutions, inconsistent documentation, and contested surveys have fueled community-level conflicts across the country.

The establishment of the Liberia Land Authority was intended to centralize and streamline land governance.

Legal experts say the key issue is not whether the government can acquire land for public use--it can, under eminent domain--but whether due process is being followed. If the property is under active judicial review, any state action before a final ruling could be interpreted as prejudicial or premature.

Supporters of the Unification City Park argue that the project represents a needed investment in public infrastructure in a rapidly expanding peri-urban area near Roberts International Airport. Recreational spaces, they contend, can contribute to social cohesion, youth engagement, and urban planning.

However, critics warn that proceeding without judicial clarity risks undermining public trust.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is about respecting the court," a legal observer noted. "If the state believes it owns the land, let the court confirm that. If private citizens own it, then negotiate or compensate accordingly. Anything else sets a dangerous precedent."

Sandicato disclosed that preparations for construction are advancing, with communications already sent to relevant agencies. He also revealed that airport authorities requested written confirmation before preliminary work could continue, citing operational concerns related to nearby air traffic.

"We have done that already, and we will continue with the project," he said.

The outcome of this case could become a landmark test of the balance between development ambitions and property rights in Liberia.

If the court ultimately rules in favor of the claimants, the government may be compelled to negotiate compensation or halt development. If the land is determined to be state-owned, the project could proceed with legal backing--though questions about process and communication may linger.