Liberia: Govt to Pave Over 13 Kilometers of Streets in Ganta

The Government of Liberia is poised to pave more than 13 kilometers of streets across Ganta City, a move local authorities say could significantly stimulate commerce, decongest the city's main corridor, and accelerate economic expansion in one of northern Liberia's busiest trade centers.

Ganta City Mayor Samuel Hardt told the Daily Observer that the government has committed to paving approximately 13.5 kilometers of key streets and alleys, pending the arrival of heavy-duty road construction equipment--popularly referred to as "yellow machines"--expected in the country shortly.

According to Mayor Hardt, the intervention will prioritize strategic routes in developing communities beyond the city's heavily congested main street.

"Businesses are so jammed up around the main street," Hardt explained. "We want to open up developing communities that are far from the main commercial corridor as a means of creating new avenues for economic growth."

Ganta, often regarded as Nimba County's commercial capital due to its proximity to the Côte d'Ivoire and Guinea borders, has long served as a regional trading hub. However, inadequate urban infrastructure and poor road conditions have constrained the city's expansion and limited business diversification beyond the central thoroughfare.

Urban planners note that road pavement does more than improve transportation--it redistributes economic activity. By opening and upgrading secondary streets, authorities aim to ease congestion, increase property values, and attract new investment to emerging neighborhoods.

Ganta was originally well laid out in the late 1970s, with a network of alleys and parallel streets designed to accommodate growth. Over time, however, many of these access routes were encroached upon or closed due to land disputes and informal construction.

During the Unity Party-led administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, some of these routes were reopened under a United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) Quick Impact Project to reduce congestion and mitigate land tensions concentrated along the main street.

Among the streets previously identified by Public Works engineers was the 64-foot road running parallel to Ganta's main commercial corridor, stretching from the Methodist Compound through Nengbain and Gleenyelu near the market district. Current plans also include upgrades from the Methodist area to the Liberia Produce Marketing Corporation (LPMC) corridor, connecting to the Monrovia bypass.

Beyond its infrastructural impact, the pavement project carries broader economic and political implications.

Road development has historically been a powerful political currency in Nimba County. Infrastructure expansion has often influenced voter sentiment, with several politicians building their popularity on visible development initiatives.

Local businessman-turned-politician Samuel Brown gained prominence after opening and paving alleys in Ganta ahead of elections. Similarly, Representative Musa Bility rose politically in District 7 after spearheading road openings in Saclepea and surrounding communities. As lawmaker, Bility later financed the construction of a major feeder road bridge over the Yar River and broke ground for a proposed connection between Nimba and Bong Counties over the St. John River in Zekepa.

Against this backdrop, some political observers interpret the central government's new pavement initiative as strategically significant, particularly amid growing political ambitions in Nimba ahead of future elections.

Critics argue that visible infrastructure projects can influence public perception and reshape political momentum in vote-rich counties like Nimba. However, local officials insist the pavement plan is development-driven rather than politically motivated.

The initiative is not limited to Ganta. Saclepea City is also expected to benefit from the pavement of at least five streets, according to Public Works engineers. If completed as planned, the upgrades could position Saclepea as another emerging urban and commercial center within the county.

For a county that plays a vital role in cross-border trade, smoother and more reliable streets could translate into higher revenue generation and improved municipal services.

Road pavement often triggers a multiplier effect. As accessibility improves, land values increase, commercial real estate expands, and new service industries--from retail shops to transport services--emerge.

"If these streets are paved, it will create more avenues for economic growth," a local business owner observed. "It will create jobs and improve livelihoods across the communities."

However, many believe that sustained impact will depend on quality execution, maintenance planning, and transparent implementation. Poor drainage systems, for example, could undermine new pavement if not addressed concurrently.

If delivered effectively, the 13.5-kilometer pavement project could mark a turning point in Ganta's urban evolution--shifting it from a congested trading corridor to a more diversified commercial city with multiple economic hubs.

For residents and business owners alike, the project represents both practical relief and economic promise.

"This is about opening the city--giving businesses room to grow and allowing Ganta to realize its full potential," Mayor Hardt said.