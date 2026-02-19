Nigeria: Immunisation Vital to Polio Eradication in the World, Says Rotary International President

press release

The President of the Rotary International, Francesco Arezzo, yesterday said immunisation is vital to polio eradication in the world.

He also said the organization is looking forward to 90-97 per cent immunisation coverage of children to eliminate polio virus and prevent vaccine-derived cases in Nigeria.

He said "zero dose of oral polio vaccine is our dream, our goal."

He said polio is still endemic in two countries in the world, namely Afghanistan and Pakistan.

He, however, rated Nigeria high in making Africa polio free.

Nigeria was declared polio-free in 2020 but strains of the vaccine-derived virus have persisted in recent years.

Arezzo spoke on polio eradication evaluation at a press briefing in Abuja on the final leg of his seven-day visit to Nigeria.

He urged the government, stakeholders, and citizens to view polio eradication as a collective public health responsibility.

He called on the Nigerian government and partners to maintain cooperation and ensure every child is immunised.

He said the failure to complete the campaign could put future generations at risk of renewed outbreaks.

He said: "Eradication of Polio is possible, though not easy. The response is straightforward. First, we must continue using the new, more stable vaccine, which significantly reduces vaccine-derived cases.

"Second, we must maintain a very high immunisation rate. Vaccine-derived cases occur only where population immunity is low. With high coverage, such cases cannot spread. These are the two key actions required".

He assured that Rotary would continue to support Nigeria's polio eradication efforts.

He described the campaign as a global responsibility rather than the undertaking of a single organisation.

"This is not the problem of Rotary alone; it is the problem of humanity," he said.

Mr Arezzo commended Nigeria's efforts at making Africa polio free.

He said: "You have remained committed to the Polio Plus campaign in Nigeria. Polio was one of the major global health challenges when the eradication effort began in 1975, and even more so when the Global Polio Eradication Initiative was founded in 1985. At the time, some regions of the world were considered extremely difficult to address," he said.

"Africa was among those regions. India, however, was widely regarded as not just difficult but impossible. Yet cooperation and commitment proved otherwise.

"The work done in Africa was exceptional, and in 2020 the continent was certified polio-free. That achievement was the result of sustained efforts, including here in Nigeria. India, once considered impossible, also achieved polio-free status.

"Today, only two countries remain endemic: Afghanistan and Pakistan. There are still cases of vaccine-derived poliovirus in some parts of the world, including Nigeria, but the numbers are declining".

Mr Arezzo said the decline in the polio scourge was due to two main factors, including stable vaccine and a high-level of Immunization.

He added: "First, a more stable vaccine has been introduced. In the past, vaccine-derived cases occurred because the weakened virus could mutate in environments where immunisation coverage was low.

"The newer vaccine is more stable, significantly reducing such variations. This is a major step towards eradication.

"Second, maintaining a very high level of immunisation is critical. To eradicate polio completely, at least 90-97 percent of children under five must be immunised. This is essential".

The Rotary International president also drew attention to the human cost of the campaign, disclosing that 76 people had died in Nigeria since 2012 during polio vaccination exercises, while 382 vaccinators had been killed in Pakistan.

"These are numbers that are very sad to hear. The best way to honour them is to finish this campaign."

Later at Area 2, Garki, Abuja, where he and his spouse, Anna Maria, administered polio drops to children, Mr Arezzo said Rotary's focus remained on protecting children through vaccination.

"For us, it is always a great emotion to give the two drops in the mouth of our children, because each child that we vaccinate is one child that will be safe from polio. Every dose represents a step toward the eradication of polio," he said.

He said sustained community engagement, particularly with mothers, remained central to the campaign's success.

"The main job is to explain, to convince, to say how important it is. And I am convinced that they understood how important it is for their children," he said.

Mr Arezzo said the long-term goal was to achieve zero-dose coverage nationwide, noting that while no fixed timeline had been set, efforts were being intensified.

"We don't want to leave any child without the two drops. Zero dose is our dream, our goal," he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Nigerian National Polio Plus Committee (NNPPC), Joshua Hassan, expressed concern over the emergence of two vaccine-derived polio cases in Kebbi State, as well as the deaths of two volunteers linked to security challenges, which he said remained a major concern.

He also dismissed claims of declining interest among Rotarians, describing the situation as volunteer fatigue rather than unwillingness.

He said Rotarians were volunteers, many of whom were based in urban centres, while vaccination activities were concentrated in rural areas.

Hassan said Rotary was exploring ways to expand its presence in underserved regions, including parts of the North-East, while relying on volunteers and health workers to sustain immunisation drives.

He stressed that ending polio remained Rotary International's top priority. "We are 99.9 per cent done, and we must finish the job," he said.

Also speaking, 9127 District Governor, Joy Okoro, said the visit was to assess Nigeria's use of global grants and reaffirm Rotary's commitment to eradication.

"We are still fighting polio to make sure that the poliovirus is totally eradicated in Nigeria, advocacy would be strengthened in states with emerging vaccine-derived cases," she said.