Liberia: Government Intervenes in Bong Mines Rail Protest, Orders China Union to Meet Community Commitments

Bong Mines — A protest staged early Tuesday, February 17, 2026 by aggrieved citizens of Fuamah District in Bong County and Larkayta Township in Margibi County against Chinese mining company China Union was on Wednesday temporarily halted following the intervention of Liberia's Minister of Local Government, Francis S. Nyumalin.

The demonstrators accused China Union of failing to honor commitments outlined in a December 17, 2025 Resolution signed between the company and citizens of the two counties after an earlier protest was suspended.

Angry protesters blocked the company's railway line from Bong Mines Town to the Freeport of Monrovia, obstructing train movement by felling trees across the tracks, placing bricks along the rail and burning tires.

Nelson Musa, spokesperson for the aggrieved citizens of Fuamah District, told reporters at the protest site that residents of Margibi County and several redundant workers of China Union had joined the action.

He said the group was demanding the full implementation of the December 17 Resolution.

According to Mr. Musa, the agreement required China Union to provide scholarships for residents of affected communities, assume full responsibility for the Bong Mines Hospital, supply medical equipment and drugs to two health centers; establish trade schools, complete asphalt pavement of the Bong Mines-Handii Road and restore electricity to Bong Mines Town.

Mr. Musa alleged that since the resolution was signed, the company has failed to fulfill those commitments, prompting citizens to resume their protest.

S. Mamadee Kamara, a redundant China Union worker, who participated in the protest, claimed that several former employees were laid off without receiving their full legal benefits.

Mr. Kamara further alleged that Bong County District Seven Representative Foday Fahnbulleh encouraged the protest to pressure China Union's management to act.

He claimed the lawmaker provided US$300 to supply food for the demonstrators and warned that protesters would escalate their action, including setting fire to the railway, if their concerns were not addressed.

When contacted, Representative Fahnbulleh declined to comment directly on the allegations, referring reporters to a statement posted on his Facebook page.

In the post, he acknowledged observing the civil action in Bong Mines and announced that the Committee on Concession Compliance Review had scheduled a public hearing.

"I stand firmly with our citizens in their quest for accountability, transparency, and respect for community concerns," the lawmaker wrote, adding that he hopes China Union Concession, Banlii and HMR will comply with stipulated sixty-day requests presented during the review process.

The protest prompted Minister Nyumalin to visit China Union's Concession area along with local leaders from Bong and Margibi Counties to ease tensions between the communities and the company.

Following discussions, the protest was immediately halted with the removal of blockade on the railway to allow free flow of the train.

The minister mandated China Union Management to begin addressing key elements of the December 17, 2025 Resolution within eight days.

As part of the immediate measures, the company is expected to initiate the re-employment of redundant workers, drill boreholes and install hand pumps in two of the most affected communities in Margibi County and ensure that Liberians are employed as drivers instead of foreign nationals.

Minister Nyumalin also mandated China Union to prepare, as part of a long-term implementation of portions of the Mineral Development Agreement (MDA), a comprehensive plans on the construction of the Bong Mines-Handii Road and hospital operations.

The plans, according to Minister Nyumalin, are expected to be presented on the next meeting date. Minister Nyumalin also pledged to return on March 3, accompanied by relevant government officials to further address the concerns and help bring lasting resolution to the dispute.

Meanwhile, the House Joint Committee on Concessions and Compliance Review and Sector Entities is expected to conduct site visit to China Union in Bong Mines, Bong County.

According a dispatch from the House of Representatives, House's Joint Committee on Concessions and Compliance Review, in collaboration with the Ministries of Transport, Mines and Energy and Labour as well as the National Investment Commission (NIC), National Bureau of Concessions (NBC), the Legislative Caucuses of Montserrado, Bong and Margibi will on Monday, February 23, 2026, conduct a site visitation to China Union in Bong Mines, Bong County.

The visit is intended to allow lawmakers and relevant government institutions to inspect and review, first-hand, the status of the 45-60 day commitments earlier made by China Union, in line with its Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) and the Labor Law of Liberia.

The company will be required to present relevant documentation to substantiate progress on these commitments.