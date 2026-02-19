Liberia: Rights Activist Quaye Condemns Fulani Paramilitary Group

Ottawa — Prominent economist and civil rights advocate, Stanley Quaye, based in Ottawa, Canada has strongly condemned the formation of the National Fula Security of Liberia, describing the ethnic-based paramilitary group as a "pathway to extremism" and a serious threat to national unity and security.

Speaking at a security forum in Ottawa, Quaye warned that the rise of ethnic-based military groups could fuel violence and deepen divisions within the Liberian society.

He urged the Government of Liberia(GoL) to act swiftly to dismantle the organization before it escalates into a broader security crisis.

"No group, regardless of ethnicity or religion background should be allowed to take up arms under the guise of self-defense," Quaye said. "Allowing this to continue unchecked risks drawing our country into cycles of mistrust and extremism," he added.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Quaye accused the Government of Liberia of not doing enough to monitor emerging national security threats.

He emphasized that authorities must take proactive measures to prevent the militarization of ethnic identities. He further called on the national security agencies to issue an official statement addressing the formation of the group.

While condemning the paramilitary organization, Quaye called for dialogue and inclusive policy solutions to address the underlying grievances that may have contributed to its creation.

He argued that legitimate concerns should be resolved through democratic institutions and established law enforcement mechanisms--not through vigilante or paramilitary activity.

Quaye concluded his remarks with a call for peace, unity, and equal protection under the law. Quaye said, "Our diversity is a strength, not a threat. The government's duty is to protect all citizens equally, not to tolerate those who undermine our collective safety."