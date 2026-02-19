Ghana: Hohoe United Coach Happy With Team's Win Against Nations FC

19 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

MR Kasim Godyildiz, Head coach of Hohoe United Football Club (HUFC), has expressed happiness with the team's performance against Nations FC.

The Club secured its first win under Mr Godyildiz with a 2-1 scoreline at the Hohoe Sports Stadium.

Mr Godyildiz in a post-match interview, noted that he was very happy with the outcome of the match, which was crucial for the team.

He said the team had been good, but luck eluded them from securing all points in past games.

Related Articles

Mr Godyildiz also stated that the team was organized, especially in the second half of the game which translated into the performance.

He further noted that the three points against Nations FC was a good one as it improved their safety as survival was concerned.

Hohoe United's William Oduro at the eighth minute scored the first goal while Lawson Bekui doubled the lead at the eleventh minute of the first half.

Nations FC's Oko Grippman gave the away team the consolation goal at the 36th minute.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.