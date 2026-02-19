Ghana: Hohoe United Coach Happy With Team's Win Against Nations FC

MR Kasim Godyildiz, Head coach of Hohoe United Football Club (HUFC), has expressed happiness with the team's performance against Nations FC.

The Club secured its first win under Mr Godyildiz with a 2-1 scoreline at the Hohoe Sports Stadium.

Mr Godyildiz in a post-match interview, noted that he was very happy with the outcome of the match, which was crucial for the team.

He said the team had been good, but luck eluded them from securing all points in past games.

Mr Godyildiz also stated that the team was organized, especially in the second half of the game which translated into the performance.

He further noted that the three points against Nations FC was a good one as it improved their safety as survival was concerned.

Hohoe United's William Oduro at the eighth minute scored the first goal while Lawson Bekui doubled the lead at the eleventh minute of the first half.

Nations FC's Oko Grippman gave the away team the consolation goal at the 36th minute.