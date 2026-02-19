Ghana to Face Mexico in May Friendly As World Cup Preparations Intensify

GHANA will play an international friendly against Mexico in May as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Both countries will use the match to further assess players eligible to represent them at the tournament in Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

Ghana's squad will be composed of players who compete in the domestic League and European Leagues that are closely watched by Otto Addo, along with some U-23 players who will soon be representing Ghana in the Olympic Games qualifiers.

The match will take place at a yet-to-be-announced venue in Mexico on Friday, May 22, days before they take on two other unnamed opponents as part of their World Cup preparations.

This friendly brings Ghana's preparatory matches to three, having already announced Austria and Germany for the next FIFA International window in March.

Otto Addo and his backroom staff will, in the coming days, name their squad for the Austria and Germany friendlies, with the match against Mexico also adding to the series of test matches lined up ahead of the competition.

Mexico will kick off their World Cup campaign against South Africa in the opening match on June 11, before battling either South Korea, Czech Republic, Denmark, Republic of Ireland, or North Macedonia in the other Group A matches.

The Black Stars will take on Panama on June 17, before the other Group L matches against England and Croatia, as both countries aim to make an impression at the World Cup.