Ghana: Health Ministry Sets Up Committee to Probe Alleged Denial of Emergency Care

19 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ministry of Health has set up a three member committee to investigate the alleged denial of emergency care that reportedly led to the death of a 29 year old engineer, Charles Amissah.

The incident is reported to have occurred on February 6, 2026.

In a press release issued on February 18, the Ministry explained that the committee will carry out a comprehensive and independent inquiry to establish the facts surrounding the case.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Ministry indicated that the committee will review the sequence of events, the decisions taken by health officials, and any factors that may have contributed to delays or challenges in providing emergency treatment.

Related Articles

It will also assess whether existing policies, protocols, and oversight systems governing emergency healthcare delivery are adequate and effective.

The committee is chaired by Prof. Agyeman Badu Akosa, a pathologist.

The other members are Dr. Henry Kwasi Bulley, a fellow in emergency medicine at KTH, and Dr. Koku Awoonor Williams, a technical advisor to the Health Minister.

The Ministry noted that the committee is expected to present its report and recommendations to the Minister for Health on or before March 5, 2026.

The ministry of Health, stressed that it remains committed to accountability, integrity, and strict adherence to emergency care standards.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.