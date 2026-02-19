Ghana: Health Ministry Sets Up Committee to Probe Alleged Denial of Emergency Care

The Ministry of Health has set up a three member committee to investigate the alleged denial of emergency care that reportedly led to the death of a 29 year old engineer, Charles Amissah.

The incident is reported to have occurred on February 6, 2026.

In a press release issued on February 18, the Ministry explained that the committee will carry out a comprehensive and independent inquiry to establish the facts surrounding the case.

The Ministry indicated that the committee will review the sequence of events, the decisions taken by health officials, and any factors that may have contributed to delays or challenges in providing emergency treatment.

It will also assess whether existing policies, protocols, and oversight systems governing emergency healthcare delivery are adequate and effective.

The committee is chaired by Prof. Agyeman Badu Akosa, a pathologist.

The other members are Dr. Henry Kwasi Bulley, a fellow in emergency medicine at KTH, and Dr. Koku Awoonor Williams, a technical advisor to the Health Minister.

The Ministry noted that the committee is expected to present its report and recommendations to the Minister for Health on or before March 5, 2026.

The ministry of Health, stressed that it remains committed to accountability, integrity, and strict adherence to emergency care standards.