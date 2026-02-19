Ghana: Foreign Affairs Ministry Updates Public On Nana Agyei Ahyia Case in Latvia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has provided an update on government action following the death of Nana Agyei Ahyia, a Ghanaian student who lost his life under what officials describe as unusual circumstances while studying in Latvia.

In a press release dated February 19, 2026, the Ministry explained that a delegation led by the Foreign Minister travelled to Latvia to engage authorities and seek clarity and justice in the matter.

According to the Ministry, the family of the deceased was represented at the meetings, with Nana Agyei's mother and aunty participating.

The delegation also included forensic experts, a pathologist, lawyers, Ghana's ambassador, and consular officers from the Ghanaian Embassy in Berlin.

The officials held discussions with several Latvian authorities, including the Foreign Minister, Interior Minister, police chiefs, state prosecutors, and investigators.

The Latvian side indicated that investigations are ongoing and now directly supervised by the Interior Ministry, with fresh investigators appointed to ensure credible outcomes.

The Ministry noted that Latvian authorities welcomed any additional information relevant to the case.

As part of the process, Nana Agyei's mother submitted a formal statement to support investigations, and further submissions are expected.

The Government of Ghana requested that the final investigative report be made available to the family, a request that drew no objection from the Latvian side.

The Ministry stressed that Ghana remains committed to truth, transparency, and justice, urging the public to avoid speculation that could affect the investigation.

By: Jacob Aggrey