Ghana: Police Engages Nigeria Transport Operators On Anti-Human Trafficking

The Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, has met with executives of the Nigeria Transport Association in Ghana to strengthen collaboration in the fight against human trafficking.

The engagement forms part of ongoing efforts by the Ghana Police Service to enhance stakeholder partnerships and preventive measures against the crime.

COP Donkor emphasized the critical role transport operators play in detecting and reporting suspicious movements, noting that traffickers often exploit transport networks to move victims across borders and within the sub-region.

She urged members of the Association to remain vigilant and proactive, stressing that their cooperation is essential in identifying and reporting suspicious activities to support law enforcement efforts.

The Deputy Director General of CID, DCOP Solomon Ayawine Aboninga, sensitized participants on key indicators of human trafficking, while the Director of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, DSP William Ayaregah, called for the prompt reporting of suspected cases for swift action.

The Deputy Secretary of the Association,Mr. Prince Rotimi Adeye, assured the CID administration of its full cooperation and pledged to work closely with the Ghana Police Service to help reduce human trafficking activities.