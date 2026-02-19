Liberia: When the Lights Are Out - a Reflection On Freedom, Community, and Responsibility in Liberia

Always be wise, keeping a distance, and know those within your circumference:

Don't let them see or know all that you got or can do: Keep some for when the lights shall return and switch back on.

"Fake friends are like shadows: always near you at your brightest moments, but nowhere to be seen at your darkest hour." -- Habeeb Akande.

"True friends are like stars; You can only recognize them when it's dark around you." -- Unknown.

"I would rather walk with a friend in the dark than walk alone in the light." -- Helen Keller.

"Friends are like street lights along the road. They don't make the distance any shorter, but they light up the path and make the walk worthwhile." -- Unknown.

Fair-weather friends: These are people who are present during success ("lights on") but disappear during adversity ("lights off").

The Test of Darkness: Genuine friends are identified by their presence in your darkest moments, not when everything is going well.

"When one light goes out, it..." (referring to how we serve as lights for each other in the darkness).

The metaphorical sentiment conveyed by the darkened lights resonates deeply within Liberia's complex sociopolitical fabric.

When the lights are off, one finds oneself in solitude, reflecting on the bittersweet nature of freedom.

The moments of quiet introspection remind us that true freedom is often intertwined with inner peace, a state of mind that can be elusive amidst the chaos of life.

As we delve into the poignant lessons from history, particularly the recalls of our Christ Yeshua's entry and arrest in Jerusalem, it becomes clear that the applause and adoration of today can quickly dissipate when faced with adversity.

In Liberia, a nation seeking its identity and path, virtues such as innovation, critical thinking, ethical behavior, and respect for the rule of law must guide the journey ahead.

Moreover, as the young people harness the power of social media, there exists a unique opportunity to navigate this landscape toward a brighter future.

The Nature of Freedom and Solitude:

Freedom is often heralded as one of the paramount achievements of any nation and its people.

Yet, when the celebrations fade and the lights of recognition dim, one is left with the raw essence of their existence.

In this state of solitude, a profound truth reveals itself: the freedom one possesses is inextricably linked to the ethical behavior exhibited by oneself and the nation at large.

In Liberia, where turbulent memories of a civil upheaval still linger in the daily lives of most, particularly the young people and the downtrodden, the pursuit of freedom has been both a source of inspiration and a complicated journey.

The illusion of collective support can quickly veil the reality that individuals often must confront their trials alone.

Connecting this soliloquy of solitude to the lessons drawn from the biblical narrative of Yeshua Christ, we observe how fleeting public admiration can be.

On the day of Yeshua's entry into Jerusalem, Yeshua was met with cheers and celebrations, symbolizing hope and promise.

Yet, when the political tides shifted, Yeshua faced betrayal and abandonment from those who had once praised him.

For Liberians, this serves as a powerful reminder that the accolades of today may turn to silence when faced with the realities of governance and accountability.

Never forget this, only you will go to "MCP-South Beach" oooooo. Be careful with those who are hailing you today,ooooo.

Understanding this historical context cultivates resilience among the young people and provides a blueprint for fostering a sustainable future.

The Role of Innovation and Critical Thinking:

In the 21st century, innovation and critical thinking are no longer merely advantages; they are essential for survival.

The rapid evolution of technology offers stark contrasts in governance and societal development across nations.

Liberia must invest in nurturing a mindset that values creativity and critical inquiry(thinking) among its young people.

These qualities not only contribute to personal growth but also equip individuals to tackle the pressing issues facing their communities and the nation.

The importance of innovation is underscored in environments where traditional solutions have failed.

For instance, Liberia's healthcare, sanitation, labor, and education systems are in dire need of revitalization.

Young individuals must be encouraged to think outside the box and challenge the norms that have perpetuated stagnation.

Embracing a culture of innovation involves learning from both successes and failures, drawing inspiration from global leaders and young people who have made it, while keeping Liberia's unique cultural context in mind.

Furthermore, critical thinking serves as a foundation for informed decision-making among young people.

By fostering an environment where respectable divergent views can be exchanged and debated, Liberia can elevate discussions on national issues from mere opinions and plenty of empty, good-for-nothing rhetoric to well-reasoned debates/discussions.

Social media presents a pertinent platform for such discourse, allowing young Liberians to access a wealth of information and perspectives beyond their immediate surroundings.

Ethical Behavior and the Rule of Law:

In any society, ethical behavior must be the cornerstone of governance and civic engagement.

For Liberia, the establishment of a just society hinges on the respect for the rule of law.

It is an unfortunate truth that the rule of law has often remained an abstract concept rather than a lived experience for many Liberians, particularly the young people.

The erosion of trust in institutions can lead to a breakdown of social cohesion. Thus, instilling a culture of integrity and accountability is paramount.

Education systems must integrate lessons on ethical behavior and civic responsibility to prepare future leaders.

Emphasizing honesty, transparency, and respect for fellow human beings will help cultivate a responsible citizenry.

In this context, young people equipped with ethical values will emerge as advocates for change, holding leaders accountable while ushering in a new era of governance that prioritizes the welfare of the populace.

Moreover, the importance of respecting constitutional authorities cannot be overstated.

In a society still emerging from an imbroglio, honoring democratic institutions is essential.

Young Liberians must understand the importance of engaging with their political system not simply as voters but as active participants in shaping policy and governance.

By fostering respect for the rule of law, Liberia can ensure the sustainability of its democratic institutions.

Leveraging Social Media for Change:

The immense potential of social media can not be overlooked in any discussion of contemporary societal change.

Particularly, using data integrity for social good.

Platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram offer unprecedented opportunities for education, engagement, and advocacy.

However, they also pose challenges, such as the spread of misinformation and divisive narratives.

Therefore, an informed and responsible approach to social media, with data prudence, is crucial for young people in Liberia.

In recent years, social media has proven effective in galvanizing young people's movements around the world.

From climate activism to social justice initiatives, young people have used these platforms to demand accountability and prompt societal change, not for hooliganism or the spread of falsehoods to cause chaos.

As Liberia's young people observe these global movements, they must translate them into the local context, leveraging digital platforms to address issues such as corruption, education, health, sanitation, unemployment, and social inequalities.

Additionally, awareness campaigns that promote critical thinking and media literacy should be prioritized.

Educating young people to discern credible sources from misleading information can mitigate the risks associated with misinformation.

By promoting responsible digital citizenship, Liberia's young people can become powerful agents of change who not only seek to improve their lives but also challenge the status quo for the betterment of their nation.

A Call to Action for Liberia's Youth:

As the world navigates the complexities of the second month of the second quarter of the 21st century, there exists a clarion call for Liberia's young people to awaken to their potential and responsibilities.

The stories of the past, those of triumph, betrayal, and resilience, should serve as guiding lights in their quest for a better future.

The parallel drawn between the fleeting adoration of Yeshua Christ and the tribulations faced by current leaders illustrates the need for a grounded approach to leadership and civic engagement.

Liberia's young people stand at the threshold of change, armed with the tools of innovation, critical thinking, ethical behavior, and the power of social media.

The foundational work required to cultivate a responsible and engaged citizenry lies in their hands.

By embracing their freedom as an opportunity to effect change, they can dismantle the cycle of disillusionment and rebuild a society that honors the principles of justice, equality, and respect for all.

When the lights are off, we are left with the responsibility of introspection and action.

The lessons of history remind us that we are never truly alone in our endeavors; however, we must first recognize the importance of individual accountability, ethical behavior, and community engagement.

For Liberia, embracing a culture of innovation and critical thinking, coupled with a respect for the rule of law, can foster a brighter future.ure.

Social media, when wielded responsibly, can serve as a powerful ally for young people, stimulating discourse and action that aligns with the progressive aspirations of a new generation.

Now is the moment for Liberia's young people to embrace their legacy, capitalizing on their freedom to craft a narrative that honors their past while boldly stepping into the future.