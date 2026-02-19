Ghana: Police Crack Down On Wanted Robbery Gang in Ashanti Region - Three Arrested

19 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has arrested three suspects believed to be part of a dangerous robbery network that has been terrorising parts of Obuasi in the Ashanti South Regional Police Command

The arrests were made on February 15, 2026 during an intelligence-led operation at Mangoase near Pokukrom, where Police raided several hideouts linked to the gang.

The suspects, identified as Aziz Abubakar, also known as Romeo, Faraway Amari, and Patient Asare, were picked up during the coordinated operation.

Police retrieved a pump action gun with ammunition, machetes, a bayonet, combat boots, one 9mm round, and cash amounting to GH¢20,000.00, suspected to be proceeds from criminal activities.

Related Articles

Investigations have linked two of the suspects to the killing of three persons at Breme near Bechem in the Bono Region in March 2025, while efforts are ongoing to track down other accomplices and recover additional weapons.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.