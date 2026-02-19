Ghana: Police Crack Down On Wanted Robbery Gang in Ashanti Region - Three Arrested

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has arrested three suspects believed to be part of a dangerous robbery network that has been terrorising parts of Obuasi in the Ashanti South Regional Police Command

The arrests were made on February 15, 2026 during an intelligence-led operation at Mangoase near Pokukrom, where Police raided several hideouts linked to the gang.

The suspects, identified as Aziz Abubakar, also known as Romeo, Faraway Amari, and Patient Asare, were picked up during the coordinated operation.

Police retrieved a pump action gun with ammunition, machetes, a bayonet, combat boots, one 9mm round, and cash amounting to GH¢20,000.00, suspected to be proceeds from criminal activities.

Investigations have linked two of the suspects to the killing of three persons at Breme near Bechem in the Bono Region in March 2025, while efforts are ongoing to track down other accomplices and recover additional weapons.