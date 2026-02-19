President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday February19, assented to the 24-Hour Economy Authority Bill, 2025, in a brief ceremony before the 13th cabinet meeting.

In his remarks after the signing, the president said, "Cabinet colleagues, I just appended my signature to give assent to the 24-hour Authority Bill.

This Bill, which Ghanaians have been waiting for, was one of our flagship strategies for economic transformation."

He explained that the process took a while because the government had to ensure due diligence to give legal effect to the policy initiative.

"Now we must move from strategy to implementation. The business sector is waiting, Ghanaian investors are waiting, foreign investors are waiting," President Mahama added.

He added that "They want to see the package of incentives that we can afford, so that they can invest more and expand productivity and also create more employment for our young people, and so it's my pleasure to assent to this Bill today."

The bill establishes a 24-Hour Economy Authority to serve as the central coordinating body to implement the policy, aligning public and private sector efforts, and addressing infrastructure and regulatory needs.

Minister for Tourism Culture and Creative Arts, 009Abla Dzifa Gomashie has reaffirmed Fugu's growing importance as a driver of job creation, cultural preservation and tourism development during a joint stakeholder engagement with smock producers and dealers in Accra.

The meeting, co-led by Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry by Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, focused on strengthening the Fugu value chain, tackling production challenges and expanding market access, while producers raised concerns about raw materials, financing, distribution and the need for wider promotion in schools and public institutions.

The engagement comes amid renewed global attention on Ghana's indigenous textiles, following President John Dramani Mahama's recent appearance in Fugu during a state visit to Zambia.

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts reiterated its commitment to collaborating with stakeholders to position Fugu as a symbol of national identity and a catalyst for inclusive economic growth.