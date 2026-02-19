West Africa: Ecowas Court Pressures Civil Society to Close Enforcement Gap

Abuja — The President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, Justice Ricardo Gonçalves, has thrown the spotlight on civil society organisations (CSOs) as critical drivers in enforcing the court's judgments, warning that regional justice risks losing credibility if rulings remain unimplemented.

Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday during an engagement with Nigerian non-state actors, Gonçalves delivered a blunt message: judgments alone do not deliver justice -- compliance does.

He argued that while the court's decisions are binding, final and immediately enforceable across member states, weak domestic enforcement structures and political hesitation have continued to blunt their real-world impact.

He said closing that gap requires sustained civic vigilance and strategic advocacy.

"Enforcement is not merely an administrative procedure; it is a democratic responsibility," he said, noting that civil society serves as the bridge between judicial pronouncements and tangible outcomes for citizens.

The court president described Nigeria's civil society space as one of the most vibrant on the continent, saying its depth and organisational capacity position it to lead a regional shift towards stronger compliance culture.

He urged CSOs to institutionalise monitoring of judgments, publish independent compliance scorecards, engage lawmakers and government agencies, and incorporate enforcement into policy reform campaigns.

Beyond monitoring, Gonçalves encouraged strategic litigation and public awareness campaigns to ensure that governments feel both legal and civic pressure to honour their obligations under community law.

The enforcement deficit has long trailed the court's otherwise robust jurisprudence, particularly in human rights cases.

Although the court remains a vital forum for victims of rights violations across West Africa, several judgments have suffered delayed or partial implementation, undermining public confidence in regional justice mechanisms.

Gonçalves expressed confidence that Nigeria, as a founding member of ECOWAS, has the institutional framework and civic strength to model best practices for the region.

He called for closer synergy between state institutions and civil society, stressing that enforcement should not be framed as confrontation but as collaborative rule-of-law strengthening.

Responding on behalf of participating organisations, the Executive Director of Digicivic Initiative, Mojirayo Ogunlana, said civil society groups are prepared to move from observation to partnership.

"Civil society is not here merely to criticise. We are partners in strengthening justice systems," she said, pledging collaboration with governments, regional bodies and the judiciary to build sustainable enforcement frameworks.

Ogunlana emphasised that the legitimacy of any court depends not only on the quality of its reasoning but on states' willingness to comply.

She described enforcement as both a treaty obligation and a moral commitment inherent in membership of a rules-based regional bloc.

"For the court to remain meaningful to citizens, its judgments must translate into real outcomes -- compensation paid, rights restored, and safeguards established to prevent repeat violations," she added.

Also speaking, the Acting Registrar for Appeals, Arbitration and Enforcement, Yusuf Danmadami, disclosed that discussions with CSOs had generated actionable proposals that would inform a draft comprehensive enforcement plan being developed by the court.

The renewed push signals a strategic pivot by the ECOWAS Court -- from solely delivering judgments to actively building partnerships that can guarantee their execution.