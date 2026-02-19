Ghana: AAG Urges Clarity, Collaboration in Billboard Enforcement Exercise

The President of the Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG), Andrew Ackah, has called for clarity, fairness and structured stakeholder engagement in the ongoing billboard demolition exercise across the country.

He said although the Association supported lawful efforts to sanitise Ghana's advertising space, enforcement must be transparent and guided by due process to protect legitimate operators and the thousands of workers whose livelihoods depended on the outdoor advertising industry.

Mr Ackah made the remarks at a press conference held in Accra yesterday to clarify the Association's position on the recent demolition and enforcement actions and to outline the industry's concerns and proposals.

Addressing colleagues from the advertising sector and members of the public, he stressed that the AAG was taking a firm stand to protect the integrity of the outdoor advertising space.

He noted that the Association agreed that Ghana's cityscape must be safe, aesthetically pleasing, properly regulated and aligned with national planning standards, public safety and environmental responsibility.

However, he emphasised that enforcement should not be carried out in a manner that failed to distinguish between law abiding businesses and operators who mounted structures illegally.

Mr Ackah referenced the Advertising Specification for Outdoor Signs GS 847 2019 second edition, developed under the auspices of the Ghana Standards Authority in collaboration with key institutions including the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Ghana Highway Authority, Ghana Institute of Engineers and the University of Ghana, among others.

He explained that the standard required all billboard structures to be designed in accordance with the Ghana Building Code, withstand wind and seismic forces and be supported by certified engineering drawings approved by the Works Departments of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies before installation.

On spacing requirements, he said billboards on roads with a speed limit of 100 kilometres per hour must be at least 500 metres apart, with shorter regulated distances prescribed for roads with lower speed limits.

He added that signs mounted on road medians were prohibited, while street furniture advertising must not obstruct pedestrian walkways or cycle paths and must be subjected to safety audits.

Mr Ackah disclosed that an audit conducted in 2024 under the auspices of the National Road Safety Authority found that a 13 kilometre stretch from the Accra Mall through Spintex Road to Sakumono Junction had over 300 billboards, far exceeding the number permitted under the standard.

He stated that many structures lacked structural integrity, blocked traffic signs and lights and posed risks to motorists and pedestrians.

He appealed to President John Dramani Mahama and the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs to ensure formal stakeholder engagement, publication of a clear regulatory and enforcement framework, a phased decongestion plan, defined compliance windows and a transparent grievance mechanism.

Mr Ackah said that the Association's position was not adversarial but rooted in responsible and transparent action, and expressed readiness to collaborate with authorities to achieve a safe, orderly and well regulated outdoor advertising environment.