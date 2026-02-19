Ghana: Upcoming Artists Urged to Be Consistent

AWARD winning Ghanaian Artist/Muralist, Anthony Jefferson Hanson, has urged upcoming artists to be consistent with their work in order to be successful.

Hanson, who painted President John Dramani Mahama, former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and a number of influential global leaders, said this in his advice to Arts Students of Labone Senior High School at a programme organised by the United States Embassy in Accra at the Embassy on Wednesday.

He said there were challenges in the arts which required young artists and students to strive for perfection.

Hanson shared one of his darkest moments in the course of his work that nearly shattered his dreams. He told the story of a piece of art work he did and presented to a popular Ghanaian footballer who passed disparaging remarks of his work.

Hanson also noted that he was disappointed about the negative remarks but he never let those remarks put him down.

Till date, Hanson said he still kept the piece of art work to motivate him anytime he was working.

While acknowledging the prospects of arts, the award winning artist encouraged the artists to invest in themselves, do things for free but "know who they are doing it for."

Hanson, therefore, advised the students to eschew pride, ego, adding that those character traits could destroy their career.

The day's programme, dubbed: 'Countdown to #FWC26: Celebrating Sports and Cultural Heritage: Creating Iconic Spaces for Community and Competition,' brought together artists, students, tutors and teachers and others from diverse backgrounds.