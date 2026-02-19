Ghana: 20 Journalists Attend 3-Day Capacity Building Workshop in Koforidua

TWENTY journalists from the Volta, Oti, Eastern and the Greater Accra regions on Monday started a three-day capacity building workshop in Koforidua, in the Eastern Region.

The workshop, organised by Plan International Ghana, would update the skills of the participants in reporting on children, girls, women and gender related issues.

The workshop is on the theme: " Journalism with Purpose: Reporting Responsibly on Children, Gender Equality, and the Vulnerable in Communities"

Speaking at the opening ceremony here, the Head of Programmes of Plan International Ghana, Mr Eric Ayamba, lauded journalists for the various roles they played in the activities of society.

The Head of Programmes of Plan Ghana said his outfit would continue to engage journalists positively to enable them to make the necessary impact on children, women and the Vulnerable in Communities.

Mr Ayamba stressed the need for journalists to place more emphasises on children and women activities to ensure that all became equal to promote the needed development.

He said Plan International would continue to work with children, women and promote gender related issues.

According to him, journalists became sensational when reporting on children, women and gender related issues and most of the time failed to make the necessary impact.

Mr Ayamba therefore stressed that Plan International Ghana would organised training workshops for journalists to refresh their minds on the ethical reportage on children, the vulnerable and gender.

He observed that many journalists most of the time concentrate on political issues and relegated to the background issues relating to children and the vulnerable in children, and women in the country over the years.

Mr Ayamba said even though journalists were at times denied information relating to children, women and the vulnerable, it was important for them to adopt professional skills in such situations to enable them to serve the people better.

The Communication Expert and Influencer, Ms Regina Asamoah, said journalists remained one of the important partners of Plan International Ghana, and would continue to organise programmes that would enable them to live up to their responsibilities.

Ms Asamoah said Plan International Ghana would continue to work with children, women and the vulnerable until all were equal