Ghana/Egypt: Al Ahly, Esperance Clash in CAF Champions League Quarter-Final

Record 12-time champions, Al Ahly SC of Egypt will face Espérance Sportive de Tunis of Tunisia in a heavyweight North African quarter-final of the CAF Champions League 2025/26 following the last-8 draw conducted in Cairo yesterday.

The eight remaining sides learned their path to the final as the draw for both the quarter-finals and semi-finals produced a series of mouthwatering ties.

Al Ahly will travel to Tunisia to face Espérance in the first leg of their clash, before the return match in Cairo.

Defending champions Pyramids FC of Egypt will also be on the road in the opening leg as they head to Morocco to meet AS FAR.

Last season's losing finalists Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa will be at home to Stade Malien of Mali in the first leg of their tie, while RS Berkane of Morocco host Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan first in their match-up.

The quarter-final matches are scheduled for 13-15 March (first legs) and 20-22 March (second legs).

The draw for the semi-finals was also concluded and will see the winner of Espérance vs Al Ahly at home in the first leg against the winner of Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stade Malien.

In the other semi-final, the winner of AS FAR vs Pyramids FC will host in the first leg against the winner of RS Berkane vs Al Hilal.

Those matches are scheduled for 10-12 April (first legs) and 17-19 April (second legs).

The team that advances from the first semi-final will be at home in the first leg of the final, which will be played on 15 May. The second leg will be on 24 May.

Quarter-Final Draw

QF1: RS Berkane (Morocco) vs Al Hilal (Sudan)

QF2: Esperance ST (Tunisia) vs Al Ahly (Egypt)

QF3: Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) vs Stade Malien (Mali)

QF4: AS FAR (Morocco) vs Pyramids FC (Egypt)

Semi-Final Draw

SF1: Esperance ST/Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns/Stade Malien

SF2: AS FAR/Pyramids FC vs RS Berkane/Al Hilal -CA