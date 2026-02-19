Africa: Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson Set Date for April in Africa

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. have reportedly agreed on a tentative location and date for their exhibition bout.

According to multiple reports, the fight will take place in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa, on Apr. 25, 2026. Kinshasa, Congo (formerly Zaire), is well known for the "Rumble in the Jungle" event, which featured Muhammad Ali and George Foreman for the heavyweight championship in 1974.

"Iron" Mike Tyson (50-7, 2 no contests), 59, last fought against Jake Paul on Netflix in a global phenomenon on Nov. 15, 2024. Tyson lost the eight-round bout by unanimous decision and hasn't won a fight since Feb. 22, 2003, against Clifford Etienne.

Floyd "Money" Mayweather (50-0), 48, most recently squared off against John Gotti III on Aug. 24, 2024. It was the eighth exhibition match Mayweather has participated in since retiring undefeated from boxing after beating MMA star Conor McGregor in August of 2017.

The match was first announced in September 2025 with few details about the event circulating. When a match between Mayweather and Mike Zambidis was announced for June 27 in Athens, Greece, the likelihood of the exhibition seemed uncertain.

"Yeah, that's happening," Tyson said to TMZ on Friday. "You think I'd give that up? I was minding my business, he challenged me!"- Reuters