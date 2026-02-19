Ghana: Ebusua Dwarfs Reclaim Top Spot in Dol Zone 2

FC AshantiGold slipped to second place on the Zone Two Division One League table after suffering a 1-0 defeat away to Sekondi XI Wise FC at the Gyandu Park.

William Ackah scored the decisive goal in the 59th minute, following a frustrating goalless first half. The victory ended Sekondi XI Wise's four-game winless run.

They were upstaged by former Premier League side, Ebusua Dwarfs, after playing out a 1-1 draw with Nsuopun Fidelity FC at the Robert Mensah Stadium.

Godwin Eshun gave Ebusua Dwarfs the lead in the 12th minute, but Jacob Manso struck late to earn a crucial equaliser for the visitors. The result extends Ebusua Dwarfs' unbeaten run to seven consecutive league matches. They have now amassed 37 points from 19 matches and sit above FC AshantiGold on goal difference at the summit.

Also, Sefwi All Stars FC recorded their 11th win of the season with a narrow 1-0 home victory over relegation-threatened Elmina Sharks at the Juaboso Mampiobo Town Park. A stoppage-time own goal by Musah Mohammed handed Sefwi All Stars all three points. The victory moves them to 35 points, just two points behind the league leaders.

In Zone Three, league leaders, Port City FC, saw their title hopes suffer a slight setback after being held to a frustrating goalless draw by an impressive Accra Great Olympics side at the Ohene Park in Kukurantumi. The stalemate denied Port City FC the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table. Despite the slip, they remain top of the Zone Three table with 39 points after Matchday 19.

Elsewhere, contenders Semper Fi FC climbed back to second place after ending their seven-game winless streak with an impressive performance. They came from two goals down to defeat Golden Kick SC 4-2 in a thrilling six-goal encounter at the McDan Sports Complex in Teshie.

Shaban Abubakar gave Golden Kick SC the lead in the 10th minute, and skipper Joshua Fuseini doubled the advantage in the 21st minute. Sheriff Masawudu pulled one back for Semper Fi FC eight minutes later, before Kwabena Aboagye netted a quick brace in the 30th and 38th minutes to give Semper Fi FC the lead. Samuel Adonteng sealed the victory with the fourth goal in the 55th minute.

Meanwhile, Attram De Visser bounced back from consecutive 1-0 defeats with an impressive 2-0 home win over newly-promoted Golden Warriors at the Tuba Astroturf. Alfred Amoah opened the scoring in the 25th minute with a powerful strike from outside the box, before Abdul Majeed Maswud added the second goal six minutes later. Attram De Visser currently sit fourth in the Zone with 31 points.