Ghana: Alfred Awuku Akuffo Retained As Gava Chairman

The Greater Accra Volleyball Association (GAVA) has elected a new executive to manage volleyball in the region for the next four years, following a successful Elective Congress held on Friday, February 13, at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The congress was supervised by the Greater Accra Regional Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Mr Albert Papa Asante, and Technical Director, Mr James Odoi Wilson.

At the close of poll, Mr Alfred Offei Awuku Akuffo was re-elected as Chairman, polling a total of 25 votes to secure another four-year mandate.

Mr Henry Nii Sackey was elected Vice Chairman with 17 votes, while Enock D. Asare won as Secretary. Jullian Nii Barley was elected Deputy Secretary; Isaac Nsia Boadum as Financial Secretary, and Mr Divine Eden Doste as Treasurer.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Other executive members elected include Abubakar Anani, Eric Amoh, Mohammed Aputeog, and Wisdom Dickson.

Delivering a solidarity message, the Regional Sports Director, Papa Asante, charged the new executives to prioritise grassroots development, particularly at the school level.

"I am charging you to revive grassroots volleyball, especially in our schools. We need to develop young players to meet international standards so they can gradually replace the older generation. Every strong team or country is built on a healthy blend of youth and experience," he said.

In his acceptance speech, Chairman Akuffo expressed appreciation to members for the renewed confidence reposed in him and called for unity and professionalism.

"I am deeply grateful to the members for this honour and for trusting me with the leadership of the association once again. I cannot do this alone; I am confident that with your support and commitment, we will grow and promote volleyball beyond what we achieved in previous years. With this mandate, let us work together, play the game fairly, and uphold professionalism at all levels," he stated.

The newly elected executives are expected to begin work immediately as they seek to strengthen volleyball development and administration across the Greater Accra Region. -Shesports360