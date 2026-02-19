Africa: 2026 Winter Olympics - Organisers Restock Condoms After Early Shortage in Athletes' Village

Organisers were "not particularly generous" with the initial supply this year. About 100,000 condoms were reportedly made available to athletes, far fewer than 300,000 distributed at the Paris 2024 Games.

Organisers of the 2026 Winter Olympics have replenished condom supplies in the Athletes' Village following reports of an early shortage that drew global attention and triggered widespread media commentary.

A spokesperson for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Organising Committee and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed to an American daily, USA Today, that additional condoms were delivered at the start of the week, after Italian newspaper La Stampa reported that stocks in the athletes' residential villas had run out due to what the IOC described as "higher-than-anticipated demand."

As PREMIUM TIMES reported, the distribution of condoms to athletes has been a standard public health measure at the Olympics since the 1988 Seoul Games, when organisers began promoting safe sex to curb the spread of HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted infections.

According to reports, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Tokyo 2020 organisers urged athletes to avoid intimate contact, about 160,000 condoms were distributed. Officials framed the gesture as symbolic and educational rather than an endorsement of sexual activity.

Replenishment

The replenishment comes days after IOC spokesperson Mark Adams jokingly acknowledged the surge in usage during a Valentine's Day briefing on 14 February.

"It shows that Valentine's Day is in full swing in the village, and I don't think I can add very much more to that," Mr Adams told USA Today.

Also, organisers declined to disclose the exact number of condoms added to the supply. However, the IOC reiterated that the responsibility for determining the quantity lies with the Olympic Organising Committee (OCOG) and insisted that "appropriate services are available for all athletes."

Athletes React

Madagascar's alpine skier, Mialitiana Clerc, said she was unsurprised by the shortage, noting that high condom usage is a recurring feature of the Games.

"I know that at the Winter Olympics a lot of people use condoms," she told USA Today. "I saw it in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as well. There were boxes at the entrance of every building where we were staying, and everything was gone."

She added that athletes sometimes take condoms to share with friends or as souvenirs. "Maybe they are using them as gifts, just for fans," she said.

Fewer condoms, same demand

The 2026 Winter Olympics have a significantly smaller athlete pool, just over 2,900 competitors compared to about 10,500 at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, yet demand appears consistent.

La Stampa reported that organisers were "not particularly generous" with the initial supply this year. About 100,000 condoms were reportedly made available to athletes, far fewer than the roughly 300,000 distributed at the Paris 2024 Games.

Despite the reduced numbers, the early depletion highlights a recurring pattern at major sporting events, where condom distribution remains a core component of athlete welfare policies.

The Milan-Cortina Games, co-hosted by Italy's Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, run from 6 to 22 February 2026 and feature athletes from more than 90 countries across multiple winter sports disciplines.