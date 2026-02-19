Nigeria: Rivers Assembly Suspends Impeachment Process Against Fubara, Deputy

19 February 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bassey Willie

The Rivers State House of Assembly has suspended the impeachment proceedings initiated against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, following the intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The decision was taken on Thursday during the Assembly's resumed plenary in Port Harcourt, the state capital, where lawmakers moved a motion to halt the impeachment process.

The House had earlier commenced impeachment proceedings against the governor and his deputy during its first sitting of 2026, citing allegations of gross misconduct.

Among the allegations were the demolition of the State House of Assembly complex and the approval of expenditures without legislative authorisation, among other claims.

They wrote to the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi, to constitute 7-man panel to probe the governor and his deputy.

But Justice Amadi declined, citing court injunction on the process.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.