Nigeria: Rivers Assembly Suspends Impeachment Process Against Fubara, Deputy

The Rivers State House of Assembly has suspended the impeachment proceedings initiated against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, following the intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The decision was taken on Thursday during the Assembly's resumed plenary in Port Harcourt, the state capital, where lawmakers moved a motion to halt the impeachment process.

The House had earlier commenced impeachment proceedings against the governor and his deputy during its first sitting of 2026, citing allegations of gross misconduct.

Among the allegations were the demolition of the State House of Assembly complex and the approval of expenditures without legislative authorisation, among other claims.

They wrote to the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi, to constitute 7-man panel to probe the governor and his deputy.

But Justice Amadi declined, citing court injunction on the process.