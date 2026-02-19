Nigeria: Court Orders INEC to Register NDP As New Party

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register the National Democratic Party (NDP) as a political party, ruling that the association met all constitutional and statutory requirements.

The judgment was delivered by Hon. Justice M. G. Umar on February 16, following an originating summons filed on December 29, 2025, by the plaintiffs in the suit marked Hon. Ada Frederick Okwori & Ors. v. INEC.

In a certified true copy of the judgment obtained by journalists on Thursday, the court held that the plaintiffs satisfied the provisions of Sections 222-224 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), as well as Sections 75 and 79 of the Electoral Act 2022 and INEC's Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties 2022.

The court declared that the plaintiffs' political association, National Democratic Party (NDP), having fulfilled all legal requirements, "is qualified to be registered as a political party."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

It further ruled that INEC has a statutory duty to register the association as a political party.

Justice Umar also nullified INEC's letter, referenced INEC/DEPM/AFR/979/1/144 and dated December 18, 2025, which declined the association's registration. The court described the letter as null, void and of no legal effect.

In addition, the court issued a mandatory order compelling INEC to register the National Democratic Party (NDP) forthwith.

The order was issued in Abuja under the hand of the presiding judge and sealed by the court registrar, Daisy Esa.

The ruling comes amid renewed agitation by political associations seeking recognition ahead of the 2027 general elections. In recent months, INEC has screened several associations for registration, though only two have so far been formally registered out of the total number that initially indicated interest and met preliminary requirements.

The commission has consistently maintained that associations must strictly comply with constitutional provisions and the Electoral Act before registration, citing the need to prevent the proliferation of inactive or non-compliant political parties.

Reacting to the judgment, the NDP interim National Chairman, Ada Frederick, described the ruling as a victory for constitutionalism and participatory democracy.

"The court has affirmed what we have always maintained -- that we met all the requirements under Sections 222 to 224 of the Constitution, Sections 75 and 79 of the Electoral Act 2022, and INEC's Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties 2022," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She added that the judgment clearly establishes that the National Democratic Party, having satisfied all legal requirements, "is qualified to be registered as a political party."

Frederick also welcomed the court's decision setting aside INEC's December 18, 2025 letter, which she said had unjustly denied the association recognition.

"The court has declared that INEC has a duty to register our political association and has now compelled the commission to do so forthwith. This is not just a victory for the NDP but for all Nigerians who believe in the rule of law," she stated.

She assured members and supporters that the party would move swiftly to strengthen its structures nationwide in compliance with constitutional provisions, while urging INEC to promptly obey the court order.