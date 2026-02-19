Ghana: Man Stabbed to Death At Adokorpe On Val's Day

A man believed to be in his late 20s, identified as Wisdom Tetteh Assem, was allegedly stabbed to death during a Valentine's Day celebration at Adokorpe in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region.

The incident occurred on the night of Saturday, February 14, in a compound near Kassar Bar. Mr Gilbert Botwe, General Manager of the bar, told the Ghana News Agency that the suspect, said to be a worker at a nearby block factory, confronted the deceased for allegedly attempting to urinate within the factory premises and seized his mobile phone.

He said the confrontation escalated into a heated argument after the deceased retrieved his phone. Eyewitnesses revealed that the suspect, identified only as "Eric Kartel," later returned with a pair of scissors and stabbed the deceased several times.

The victim reportedly died on the spot, while the suspect fled and is currently at large.

Confirming the incident, the Ada Divisional Commander of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Joseph Atsu Djineku, said the police retrieved a pair of scissors from the scene and had arrested a friend of the suspect to assist investigations. He cautioned the public against resorting to violence in resolving disputes.