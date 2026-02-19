Africa: Ghana - Zambia Deepen Diplomatic Ties

IN international relations and diplomacy, foreign policy programmes of countries play very pivotal roles in their developmental programmes and shape their international relationship with the outside world. Countries adopt different foreign diplomatic programmes in alliance with other countries and the international community driven by various factors and objectives.

One key influence and objective for which countries may engage in is either direct or indirect foreign diplomatic relations or programmes with other countries may be linked to historical ties. It could also be cultural, economic or the sheer desire to promote economic and political cooperation because of shared values. As the adage goes, no man is an island; and for that matter, no country is an island. Even the most developed economies have allies, adopt foreign policies that promote their interest. Social, political or economic.

The contemporary politics of today, especially in the 21st century hinges so much on the level of a country's inter-relationship with other countries for their mutual benefits and interest. It creates a linkage not only between the government machinery at the highest level but also the linkage between the ordinary citizens, learning about each other's culture, traditions, social life and fosters economic activities. Indeed, from all perspectives, foreign partnership enhances the living standard of the people in each country based on mutual respect for each other's sovereignty. Such partnerships enable countries to adopt a common voice on global and international issues.

It was in the light of these observations that Ghana and Zambia, two prominent countries on the African continent, reaffirmed their long-standing diplomatic relationship to boost their political and economic partnership when the President John Dramani Mahama paid a three-day state visit to Zambia from February 4-6, 2026, accompanied by some key government officials.

Defining Ghana - Zambia Relationship, Ghana and Zambia have long standing diplomatic ties dating back to the pre- colonial times when the continent was up in arms against the Colonial masters for independence. The two countries played very significant roles in this respect, under the leadership of Dr Kwame Nkrumah and Dr Kenneth Kaunda, both of blessed memory, and together with their African peers, their voices were heard loud and clear in Africa and beyond.

Ghana and Zambia are both developing economies still struggling to build a resilient economy to improve upon the living standard of their people. They both have almost the same economic fortunes. Cash crop dominated. Culturally and historically, the two countries can be described as African symbols of unity, development and progress on the African continent. They have shared visions and values as cofounders of the organisation of African Unity in 1963 (OAU) now the African Union and are members of the Non-Aligned Movement. The three days state visit by President John Dramani Mahama to Zambia has indeed added to the re-affirmation of the strong ties and bond between Ghana and Zambia, re-defining their economic and political relationship in Africa.

Highlights of the State Visit: The visit has culminated in the signing of very important Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) between the two countries represented by their heads of state with the objective of deepening their level of cooperation. Key among these was the waiver of visa agreement between the two countries for holders of all category of passports - diplomatic, official & service. This means a visa free entry policy for both the citizens of both countries.

The MoU on institutional collaboration between the Zambia Development Agency and the Ghana Export Promotion Authority has also come at a good time to promote trade and investment in both countries in the spirit of Intra-African trade which would give meaning to the ideals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA). It is estimated that trade between Ghana and Zambia has grown marginally in recent times.

According to the statistics, over the past five years, exports from Ghana to Zambia increased at the rate of 17.3 per cent from $1.38 million US dollars in 2019 to $3.06 million US dollars. Other MoUs signed related to cooperation in the fields of Health, Regulatory Collaboration between the Medicine Regulatory Authority of Zambia and the Food & Drugs Authority of Ghana, among others. One cannot also lose sight of the engagements between the President and the Ghanaian Community in Zambia where he and the government officials used the platform to explain the various policies and programmes being implemented at home to build a silent economy and enhance the living standard of the citizenry.

From the public relations perspective, the State visit was indeed a very laudable one shaping the future relationship between Ghana and Zambia in all spheres of national life. It has once again ignited the clarion call for African unity. All said and done, it is the expectation of the ordinary Ghanaian and Zambian, that the visit would translate into very visible and tangible dividends to enhance their living standard and not any other paperwork which would end on the shelves, diplomatic books to gather dust or on the corridors of power.