Liberia: LFA's 'Partisan' Play - Critics Question Appointment of Up Chairman Luther Tarpeh to Lead Lone Star Mobilization

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) says it is assembling a "broad-based coalition" to return the Lone Star to continental prominence.

However, its decision to appoint the Chairman of the governing Unity Party (UP), Rev. Luther Tarpeh, as head of the National Team Mobilization and Fundraising Committee has ignited a debate that transcends the pitch.

At issue is not simply Rev. Tarpeh's résumé, but the optics, the timing, and a growing perception that Liberian football is drifting into partisan territory.

A National Jersey, Not a Party Banner

Football has long been Liberia's most reliable unifier a rare space where political, ethnic, and social allegiances dissolve in favor of national pride.

Historically, the Lone Star has belonged to all Liberians, regardless of political affiliation.

Critics argue that by elevating the chairman of the ruling party to spearhead mobilization efforts, the LFA risks transforming a unifying symbol into contested political ground.

Effective mobilization requires trust across the aisle.

It demands credibility with opposition figures, independent business leaders, and diaspora stakeholders.

The appointment raises an unavoidable question: Can the head of a ruling party convincingly rally those who do not share his political alignment to contribute financially and publicly to a committee he leads?

Financial Backing in Jeopardy

The concern is not merely abstract; it is financial in a polarized political environment, opposition-aligned business leaders and philanthropists may hesitate to support an initiative perceived fairly or unfairly as politically branded.

What should be a national cause risks being interpreted as partisan consolidation.

Mobilization committees depend on broad appeal. If influential corporate actors outside the ruling establishment feel sidelined or uncomfortable, sponsorship flows and fundraising potential could contract.

Paradoxically, the appointment intended to energize resource mobilization may discourage segments of the very financial base the team depends on.

The Burden on Tarpeh

Rev. Tarpeh, who also chairs the Board of the National Port Authority (NPA), now carries a dual responsibility: political and sporting.

Upon accepting the appointment, he publicly declared that qualification for AFCON 2027 is "a must" and called on Liberians, irrespective of political, social, and ethnic background, to unite behind the Lone Star.

While the sentiment is commendable, in the arena of Liberian politics, perception often overshadows intention.

Every fundraising meeting Tarpeh attend may now be viewed through a partisan lens.

Every corporate pledge could invite political interpretation. Convincing opposition supporters that their contributions are for the country and not the party will require more than rhetoric; it will require tangible proof of neutrality.

A Politically Heavy Committee

The composition of the reconstituted committee has further fueled the fire. The Legislative and Executive bloc includes heavyweights such as:

Senators: Saah H. Joseph, Momo Cyrus, Johnny Kpehe, and Dabah M. Varpilah.

Representatives: Foday Fahnbulleh and Emmanuel Dahn.

Government Officials: Commerce Minister Magdalene E. Dagoseh and LPRC Managing Director Amos Tweh.

Corporate players like Sekou Dukuly (NPA), Cllr. Kunkunyon Teh (Bea Mountain), Eric Swen (ArcelorMittal), and Patrick Honnah (LTA) add private-sector weight. Meanwhile, civil society and entertainment figures including Maurice Tosh Gayflor, Sundaygar Dearboy, and comedian John Flomo are tasked with grassroots engagement.

While the list is a "who's who" of Liberian society, critics argue the heavy political footprint undermines the neutrality needed to inspire universal confidence.

A Dangerous Precedent?

The broader issue transcends Rev. Tarpeh himself. If mobilization for the national team becomes politically anchored today, observers worry it sets a precedent for future administrations to follow suit.

Sports institutions require insulation from political capture. Once that boundary blurs, restoring credibility can prove far more difficult than qualifying for a tournament.

The LFA maintains it is acting in the national interest, but in seeking to consolidate support, it may have unintentionally narrowed its reach.

Liberia's football faithful now confront a sobering question:

Can a mobilization campaign truly unify the nation when its leadership is so visibly intertwined with partisan power? In football, as in governance, mobilization without inclusion risks becoming polarization by another name.