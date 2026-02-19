Liberia: ITF Development Officer Wraps Up High-Stakes Visit to Revitalize Liberian Tennis

Monrovia — In a move signaling a major shift for court sports in the country, International Tennis Federation (ITF) Development Officer Ahmed Amine Ben Makhlouf has concluded a landmark assessment mission aimed at rebranding and structurally reinforcing the Liberia Tennis Federation (LTF).

The visit, which commenced on Monday, February 16, 2026, marks the first high-level technical engagement since Liberia was reinstated into the global tennis body following years of administrative dormancy and suspension.

Strengthening Institutional Ties

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mr. Makhlouf's itinerary was anchored by strategic diplomacy. He held high-level talks with the Liberia National Olympic Committee (LNOC) to align tennis development with the nation's broader Olympic framework.

Shifting focus to the grassroots, the ITF envoy toured several prominent academic institutions, including the SOS Children's Village, Lutheran School and Saint Theresa's Convent.

During his tours, Makhlouf engaged directly with student-athletes, stressing that the classroom remains the "foundational soil" for future champions.

"Tennis development must begin at the grassroots level," he told reporters. "Liberia has immense potential if the right structures are established in these schools."

Infrastructure and Grant Eligibility

The core of the mission involved a rigorous inspection of LTF facilities and a series of technical briefings with the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Following a Tuesday afternoon inspection of the national courts, Makhlouf confirmed that Liberia is now positioned to tap into significant international resources.

"Liberia now has a real opportunity to benefit from ITF programs," Makhlouf stated. "This includes coaches' training courses, technical support, and critically, the construction and refurbishment of court facilities."

He further clarified that as a reinstated member in good standing, Liberia is "fully entitled" to the same development grants as other member nations, contingent upon "proper planning and active participation."

A "New Era" for the LTF

Responding to the ITF's assessment, LTF President Paul Jamal King described the visit as a watershed moment for the sport.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This visit marks the beginning of a new era. For years, we faced challenges that limited our growth, but today we are turning a page," King said.

He confirmed that the federation has already moved into the "diligent" phase of preparing grant applications to secure funding for nationwide expansion.

Regional Ambitions

In an ambitious move to elevate the competitive standard, President King revealed plans to spearhead the Mano River Union (MRU) Tennis Championship.

The proposed regional tournament would feature Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Ivory Coast

"Hosting the MRU Championship will not only strengthen regional ties but also provide our young players with the international exposure they have lacked for far too long," King emphasized.

The conclusion of Makhlouf's visit should be seen as a vote of confidence in the current LTF leadership and a clear pathway toward the sustainable revival of a sport that has long sat in the shadow of football in Liberia.