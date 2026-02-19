Liberia: LRA Wins Over U.S.$1.59m Tax Case Against LAC

As Revenue Code Takes Precedent Over Concession Deals

The Liberia Revenue Authority has secured a decisive legal victory following the ruling of the Supreme Court of Liberia in its long-standing tax dispute with the Liberia Agricultural Company.

In its Opinion delivered on February 12, 2026, the Supreme Court affirmed the legality of the LRA's position regarding the application of advance income tax provisions under the Revenue Code of Liberia. The decision not only upholds the Authority's enforcement action but also clears the way for the collection of US$1,598,791.61 in lawful tax obligations.

At the heart of the judgment is a clear legal determination that the advance income tax requirement under Section 904(a)(1) of the Revenue Code does not conflict with the terms of LAC's Concession Agreement. The Court affirmed that statutory tax provisions remain enforceable unless expressly exempted by legislation. In doing so, it validated the LRA's interpretation of the law and reinforced the principle that concession agreements operate within the framework of national statutes.

Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah described the ruling as both financially and institutionally significant. "The enforcement of advance income tax obligations in this case safeguards US$1.59 million in public revenue. These resources will directly support national development priorities, including infrastructure, healthcare, education, security, and public service delivery."

He added that the revenue secured through this process rightfully belongs to the Liberian people and forms part of the broader effort to strengthen fiscal sustainability, especially as the Authority advances toward ambitious domestic revenue targets exceeding one billion dollars in 2026.

Chief Legal Counsel Bruce Quaye emphasized the legal clarity provided by the ruling. "From the beginning, our position was grounded in the Revenue Code. The Supreme Court's affirmation confirms that concession agreements must operate within the framework of national law unless the Legislature expressly provides otherwise. This ruling strengthens legal certainty and reinforces confidence in Liberia's tax administration."

Commissioner for Domestic Tax Margaret Krote hailed the decision as a landmark precedent for similarly situated taxpayers, particularly companies operating under concession agreements with the Government of Liberia. She stressed that the judgment confirms that no taxpayer within this category is exempt from the requirement to pay advance income tax. "The Department intends to use this ruling to reinforce our position and enforce the collection of advance income tax from all concessionaires," Commissioner Krote affirmed.

The implications of this judgment extend beyond a single case. It establishes a firm precedent that statutory tax obligations apply uniformly to concession entities operating in Liberia. The LRA will apply the Revenue Code consistently and equally to all companies within this category, ensuring fairness, transparency, and adherence to due process. Concessionaires are therefore encouraged to review their compliance posture and align fully with the law.

This case also reflects the professionalism and resilience of the LRA's Legal Services Department and technical teams, whose sustained efforts through administrative proceedings and judicial review have reinforced the credibility of Liberia's revenue administration system. As the Authority strengthens compliance, broadens the tax base, and safeguards public resources, the message remains clear and balanced: lawful tax obligations must be honored, and the Revenue Code will be enforced professionally and without favoritism.

This landmark judgment stands as a testament to the Liberia Revenue Authority's institutional resolve to protect the Republic's fiscal interests and ensure that the responsibility for national development is shared equitably. -Press Release.

