Liberia: Senators Clash With MOJ Over Fulani Vigilante Group

Lawmakers sound alarm over potential insurgency and terrorism, urge careful investigation amid religious tensions

Capitol Building, Liberian Senate, February 18, 2026 - Tensions flared in the Liberian Senate as lawmakers expressed disappointment and concern over the Ministry of Justice's denial of any knowledge of the National Fulani Security group, raising alarms about possible future insurgency and terrorism.

The emergence of the National Fulani Security has sparked mixed reactions and religious sensitivities among the public. Some Muslim government officials have defended the group's existence, while certain Christian officials have likened its formation to the rise of Boko Haram in Nigeria.

During a plenary debate on Tuesday, Montserrado County Senator Abraham D. Dillon expressed concern about the group's establishment. He urged the Senate to assign the matter to the Committee on Defense and Security for thorough investigation. Senator Dillon argued that, as a former Ministry of Justice employee familiar with private security regulations, any security entity operating outside the national framework must first receive a permit from the Ministry's Public Safety Department.

Senator Dillon emphasized, "The committee needs to check with the Ministry of Justice to know the number and status of private security organizations in the country. We must address this issue with care and avoid inflaming religious or tribal sentiments."

Bomi County Senator and ECOWAS Political Affairs Chair Edwin Melvin Snowe echoed these concerns. He noted that disputes between the Ministry of Justice and the National Fulani Security leadership mirror warning signs seen in other West African conflicts. Senator Snowe recounted a radio broadcast in which the Fula Governor and others insisted the group had operated since 2011, directly contradicting official denials.

"We must work with security agencies to clarify and control the situation," Snowe urged, warning of the dangerous precedent set by similar militant groups in the region.

Gbarpolu County Senator Amarah Konneh, a member of the Senate Defense and Security Committee, also called for a rapid and transparent investigation. He referenced statements from the Fula Governor denying the group's existence but said the committee should summon those involved to clarify the situation.

Committee head Senator Momo T. Cyrus has reportedly engaged with national security agencies, who assure there is no immediate threat. However, senators agreed on the need for vigilance and fact-finding to prevent escalation.

The Senate's debate reflects deepening unease over religious, tribal, and security issues, as lawmakers urge a balanced and informed response.

